Children fall ill after Songkran foam party in Suphan Buri

A sudden outbreak of illness following a Songkran foam party in Suphan Buri has left around 50 children with symptoms of vomiting and nausea, necessitating their immediate hospitalisation.

The incident occurred at a water tunnel and foam party held at the Suphan Buri Banana Conservation Center. Following the event, parents rushed their children to the Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital and various private hospitals after the children developed symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Health officials suspect a rotavirus infection and have collected water samples from the end of the water tunnel and the hoses used to mix the foam for testing.

The Public Health Doctor of Suphan Buri, Ratthaphon Wejchasarn, reported the hospitalisation of approximately 50 children with gastrointestinal symptoms post-Songkran celebrations. While some were admitted to the hospital, others were discharged after treatment.

The investigation by the provincial public health office suggests that the common factor among the affected individuals was their attendance at the foam party, leading to the hypothesis that the sickness was caused by a pathogen.

Preliminary reports from medical teams indicate rotavirus, a common cause of gastroenteritis. The virus could have been transmitted via contaminated hands or objects, leading to the outbreak. Treatment is symptomatic, including medication for nausea, vomiting, and fever.

All patients are currently under medical supervision, and no severe cases have been reported given the significant number of cases, attentive medical care is warranted at both Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital and private healthcare facilities.

Ratthaphon further noted that the investigation traced the source of infection to a single contact point at the event. He advises anyone who attended the event and is experiencing symptoms to drink plenty of water, eat easily digestible food, rest adequately, and seek medical attention if symptoms like vomiting or extreme lethargy persist.

Health authorities in Suphan Buri collected water samples from the site for laboratory testing, which includes: two samples from the end of the water tunnel and the foam-mixing hoses, one sample from a handwashing tap to check for chlorine residue, and three samples to test for viruses and bacteria that cause gastroenteritis and food poisoning. The samples will be analysed by the Medical Science Center in Samut Songkhram, with results expected within approximately 14 working days.

A parent of children who attended the foam party revealed that they had gone to the event on April 16 with their nine year old daughter and twin sons aged one year and seven months. Two days later, all children showed symptoms of vomiting, lethargy, and diarrhoea, prompting a visit to Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital where they were admitted to monitor their condition, reported KhaoSod.

In response to the outbreak, the Banana Conservation Centre has announced through its Facebook page that while the foam party will continue to operate from 4pm to 8pm, the water tunnel will be closed pending health inspection results.