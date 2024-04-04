Thai heritage extravaganza takes off in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya burst into life this week with a dazzling celebration of Thai cultural richness, as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inaugurated the Thai Heritage Conservation Project: Preserving, Promoting, and Safeguarding Thai Identity in honour of HRH Princess Sirindhorn’s 69th birthday. The beachfront of central Pattaya became the stage for a captivating showcase of Thailand’s cultural tapestry.

The event was a magnificent exposition of Thai heritage, offering visitors a diverse range of activities aimed at both exhibiting and conserving Thailand’s cultural wealth. Inside the event grounds, attendees were treated to a range of exhibitions and demonstrations spanning various aspects of Thai arts and culture.

Traditional painting, handicrafts, and delectable cuisines from the four corners of Thailand delighted the senses, while folk performances and the promotion of Thai silk and Muay Thai martial arts held audiences spellbound.

The focal point of the event was a dedicated exhibition honouring Thai cultural heritage. Visitors marvelled at displays of traditional arts and crafts, savoured local delicacies, and witnessed captivating demonstrations of Thai silk weaving and the ancient art of Muay Thai. Drawing a diverse audience, including both Thai locals and tourists, the event fostered a sense of unity and appreciation for Thai culture, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Beyond its festive ambience, the Thai Heritage Conservation Project carries a profound mission. It seeks not only to preserve Thailand’s cultural legacy but also to cultivate awareness and appreciation of Thai identity both domestically and internationally.

“Through events like the one in Pattaya, the project aims to reignite a sense of pride in Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring its continued vibrancy for generations to come.”

