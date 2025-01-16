Lottery fever grows as Teachers’ Day draw nears in Udon Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

As the lottery draw approaches Teachers’ Day tomorrow, January 17, a popular destination for those seeking fortune is the mystical island of Kham Chanod in Udon Thani province. Known for its spiritual significance, the site is bustling with visitors who come to pay their respects to the revered spirits of Grandfather Srisuttho and Grandmother Phatumma.

At the Kham Chanod shrine, located in the Ban Dung district, visitors are seen performing rituals and seeking blessings. Many have opted to visit now, avoiding the crowded new year period.

At the ceremonial grounds near the island’s entrance, tables are filled with offerings as devotees participate in rituals for the deities. Among these, a group led by a beautiful woman conducted a ceremonial offering, presided over by a traditional priest, Chawakan Kumwansa.

Following the ceremony, numbers from the holy water basin became a focal point, with many seeing the numbers 16 and 147, while incense sticks aligned to form 672. Additionally, Chawakan’s ceremonial water revealed the number 479. These numbers have sparked interest among lottery enthusiasts ahead of the draw tomorrow, January 17, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, at lottery stands, avid gamblers are eagerly purchasing tickets featuring these auspicious numbers, particularly those derived from the beautiful woman’s ceremony and the priest’s holy water basin. The number 179 has proven especially elusive, with many wondering about its origin and significance.

In related news, a lucky individual has ushered in the new year with a significant windfall, winning 30 million baht from the government lottery.

The Government Lottery Office announced the results of the draw on January 2, revealing the winning numbers for the first prize as 730209. It was a moment of astonishment and joy for one fortunate winner who secured five tickets with the first prize number.

The lottery draw included other prize numbers as well. The three-digit front prize numbers were 446 and 065, each rewarding 4,000 baht. The three-digit end prize numbers were 376 and 297, also offering 4,000 baht for each prize. Finally, the two-digit end prize number was 51, with a reward of 2,000 baht.