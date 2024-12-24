Tsunami guardian: How one man guards Thailand from the waves (video)

Photo from video screenshot DRM News

Nearly 20 years after the devastating Boxing Day tsunami, one man in Phang Nga province has become a beacon of hope and safety for his community.

Meet 59 year old Banlue Choosin, a former fisherman turned guardian of the Andaman Sea.

Ban Nam Khem village, where Banlue lives, was one of the hardest-hit areas in the 2004 disaster, which claimed a staggering 230,000 lives across multiple countries. In Phang Nga alone, 5,400 perished, including locals and tourists.

For Banlue, the memories remain vivid.

“It was like a very, very tall wall of mist like dust covering the whole area,” he recalled, watching helplessly as the tsunami claimed his family and his mother-in-law.

Determined to never see such devastation again, Ban Nam Khem residents have transformed their community into a model of disaster preparedness. The village now boasts a concrete tsunami shelter, two alarm systems, and clearly marked evacuation routes. Central to this system is Banlue, who volunteers as a sea watcher. Following any regional earthquake, he monitors the waters and reports anomalies to the provincial government.

The community takes readiness seriously. Every Wednesday morning, the tsunami alarms blare the national anthem, ensuring the system is functional. Residents are encouraged to keep a “grab bag” with crucial documents for quick evacuations, reported The Straits Times.

Approaching his 60th birthday, Banlue continues to teach his family and neighbours vital lessons.

“Don’t just stand and watch. Leave calmly.”

Neungduangjai Sritrakarn, another brave survivor of the tsunami, recounted the fateful day which began with her mother’s urgent warning to evacuate their seaside home. Sensing danger from unusual whitecaps on the Andaman Sea, and heeding a relative’s warning, the family gathered essential documents and fled on motorbikes. As they sped away, Neungduangjai witnessed an unprecedented sight: a massive wall of water, taller than their house, approaching the shore.

A former forensic cop from Australia, Peter Baines, is nearing the end of his journey of a gruelling 1,400-kilometre run across Thailand which will see him arrive in Khao Lak two days from now, on December 26. Dubbed “Run to Remember,” this endurance test marks the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, which claimed 230,000 lives worldwide, including 5,400 in Thailand.