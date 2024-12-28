Thai police to manage new year traffic with drones

Photo courtesy of iStock

Real-time traffic management is a priority for the Police Region 2 during the new year festive period, utilising drone technology to monitor and address traffic issues. The focus is on two major routes connecting to the northeastern region, with measures including vehicle dispersal and law enforcement to reduce accidents.

Within the CCTV operations control room of Police Region 2, Yingyot Thepchamnong, the Commissioner of Police Region 2, led a meeting at 3pm yesterday, December 27, to prepare for the road safety measures during the upcoming new year celebrations. The meeting was attended by Nuntawut Suwannalaong, the Deputy Commissioner of Region 2, among other officials.

The Commissioner stated that using drones to monitor traffic conditions across the eight provinces under their jurisdiction allows for timely interventions in traffic management. The police force emphasises facilitation for travellers while strictly enforcing 10 primary traffic laws to minimise accidents. These laws include prohibitions against driving under the influence, speeding, ignoring traffic signals, overtaking in restricted areas, driving against traffic, driving without a licence, not wearing seatbelts, not wearing helmets, unsafe motorcycle use, and using mobile phones while driving. The traffic situation is reportedly becoming increasingly congested.

Yingyot further highlighted that Police Region 2 is home to many industrial factories, and with yesterday marking the last working day of the year, a significant number of people are expected to travel towards the northeastern region.

Additionally, a considerable influx of vehicles is anticipated from Bangkok. The primary focus is on two main routes: the Motorway Route 7 leading to Chachoengsao. Traffic police have been deployed at every intersection along this route to manage traffic signals and facilitate vehicle entry into Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, and heading towards Pak Thong Chai in Nakhon Ratchasima, a bypass route from Bangkok to the northeast. Preparations include ensuring the availability of large tow trucks to quickly address any accidents and setting up checkpoints in areas where speeding and accidents are likely.

Another critical route is from Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Chon Buri, particularly from factories in Bo Win and Laem Chabang in Si Racha, Chon Buri. Highway 331, connecting Sattahip to Khao Hin Son in Phanom Sarakham, Chachoengsao, is experiencing high traffic volumes. This road connects to Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin, passing through the Thako Pass, which has been congested since yesterday morning.

Police Region 2 has ordered an increase in police presence from Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, highway police, and volunteers to manage traffic flow in two lanes, ensuring smooth vehicle movement. This includes installing lighting and equipping officers with reflective vests to prevent accidents, reported KhaoSod.

“We urge the public to drive safely, avoid speeding, and refrain from driving under the influence to ensure a safe journey home to loved ones.”