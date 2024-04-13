Bangkok’s Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 kicks off

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Bangkok witnessed the grand opening of the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 on Thursday. The event, which is a highlight of Thai cultural celebrations, was inaugurated by the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, alongside other notable agencies.

The festival, lasting until Monday, April 15, showcased 20 vibrant parades that marched through Ratchadamnoen Klang Road and Sanam Luang, adding to the city’s festive spirit.

Adding a dash of glamour to the festivities was Anntonia Porsild, a beauty queen and the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2023. She had the honour of being nominated for Miss Songkran 2024. The Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 also featured beautifully decorated car parades from 16 provinces across Thailand, each reflecting the traditional style of its region.

As part of the festivities, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inaugurated the Maha Songkran event at Fountain Square, King Power Rangnam, in Bangkok. The King Power Rangnam area was set to host the festival from April 11 to 16. The theme for this year’s celebration was contemporary Songkran tradition, with a focus on local Thai culture from all four regions.

In his public address, Srettha expressed his elation over UNESCO registering Thailand’s Songkran festival as humanity’s intangible cultural heritage, reported Pattaya News.

He saw this recognition as a soft power that can significantly uplift local communities.

“It is indeed good news that UNESCO has recognised our Songkran festival. This is not just a celebration, but a reflection of our rich cultural heritage that has now gained global recognition.”

The 62 year old PM further wished everyone a happy and safe Songkran. The Bangkok-born Thai PM emphasised not to drink and drive, prioritising safety during the festive celebrations.

“I wish everyone a joyous Songkran. Please remember to travel safely, and refrain from drinking and driving.”

In related news, Chanthaburi’s Khao Thip Road was awash with festivities as the first night-time Songkran celebration in Thailand commenced at 8pm yesterday.