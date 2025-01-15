Hong Kong sends task force to rescue citizens trapped in Thailand

Hong Kong sends task force to rescue citizens trapped in Thailand
Photo courtesy of Global Times

In response to reports of Hong Kong residents being lured to Southeast Asia and forced into illegal work, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced that the Security Bureau has dispatched a task force to Thailand. The move comes as law enforcement agencies reveal that 28 residents have been trapped abroad since mid-2024, with only 16 successfully returned so far.

The delegation, led by Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip, held a marathon three-hour meeting yesterday, January 14, with Royal Thai Police Inspector General Tatchai Pitaneelaboot and other crime prevention officials.

Discussions focused on joint investigations and strategies to assist the 12 remaining victims still believed to be held in captivity. The task force also visited local tourist police bureaus and Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports to discuss measures for safeguarding tourists.

“Our government attaches great importance to rescuing Hong Kong residents and will spare no effort to bring them home.”

Chief Executive Lee added that Thai police are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and are committed to collaboration.

Thai officials highlighted recent efforts to bolster tourist safety, including the establishment of a Tourist Safety Operations Center (TCOC). This initiative coordinates police forces nationwide and integrates a newly launched mobile app, Thailand Tourist Police, which enables tourists to report emergencies, send location details, and access 24-hour assistance in eight languages.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung assured residents that the government’s ultimate goal is to return all affected individuals to Hong Kong as quickly as possible, reported Global Times.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure their safe repatriation.”

Thailand and China have joined forces to combat call centre scams, human trafficking, and transnational crime, with a focus on locating missing individuals who have been deceived into travelling to neighbouring countries.

A meeting was held on Sunday, January 12 at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok, attended by senior officials from both nations.

