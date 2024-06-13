Soldiers praised for returning lost wallet with 30,000 baht to vendor

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A senior military official commended two soldiers for returning a lost wallet containing valuables to a market vendor. The heartwarming incident unfolded yesterday at the Nong Phai Lom, Nakhon Ratchasima market, where Sergeant Parinya Chongsangaunklang and Private Tewarat Singthong were on duty.

The owner of the wallet, 61 year old Phuangkeo Srinawakul, shared her immense relief and gratitude upon the return of her belongings. The wallet, which had fallen during a market visit, contained several credit cards and 30,000 baht (US$820) in cash.

Phuangkeo discovered her loss in the evening and immediately contacted her bank to freeze the credit cards. Fortunately, no transactions had been made, leading her to believe someone might have found it.

To retrieve her lost wallet, Phuangkeo returned to the market and approached the soldiers on duty to check the CCTV footage. On describing the wallet, the soldiers informed her that they had found and kept it safe, reported KhaoSod.

“It’s a one-in-a-million event to lose a wallet and get it back. I felt immense joy and intended to reward the soldiers but they declined. I want to thank the Second Army Area Commander for instilling such integrity in his troops and also extend my gratitude to the two soldiers for their honesty. Many others might have just taken the money and discarded the wallet.”

Commander Adul Boonthamcharoen of the Second Army Area praised the soldiers for their commendable actions, highlighting the military’s role in serving and protecting the community. The soldiers’ refusal to accept any reward further emphasised their dedication and integrity.

