MRT wins legal battle to extend Orange Line

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:44, 13 June 2024| Updated: 11:44, 13 June 2024
106 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Supreme Administrative Court has upheld a previous ruling by the Central Administrative Court, greenlighting the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRT) to ink a deal with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company (BEM) for the Orange Line extension from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri.

The legal tussle began when Bangkok Mass Transit System Company (BTSC) took the MRT to court, challenging the bidding process for the lucrative construction project. BTSC alleged that the MRT had altered bidder qualifications midway, a move they claimed had caused significant financial damage to their company.

However, the Central Administrative Court found no wrongdoing on the part of the MRT. The court ruled that the agency’s actions were lawful and had not inflicted any harm on BTSC as alleged.

The Supreme Administrative Court echoed this verdict, confirming that the MRT had adhered to all legal protocols. This decisive ruling effectively removes any remaining obstacles, allowing the MRT to proceed with signing the contract with BEM to bring the much-anticipated Orange Line extension to life, reported Thai PBS World.

Related news

In related news, the Thai Cabinet approved a fare increase for the MRT Blue Line, effective July 3. This means passengers will soon be paying between 17 baht and 45 baht for their journeys, up from the current maximum of 43 baht.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Kenika Anudit announced the decision on June 11, confirming that the Cabinet had greenlit the draft regulations proposed by the Ministry of Transport.

In other news, the King of Thailand graciously bestowed the name Nakkhara Phiphat, meaning prosperity of the city, on the MRT Yellow Line. The announcement was made today, following the Ministry of Transport’s efforts through the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to implement the Yellow Line project.

This line, running from Lat Phrao to Samrong, is a secondary public transport system (feeder) designed to enhance and expand the mass transit network in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Fishy business: Neighbour caught stealing prawns in Thailand

Published: 11:48, 13 June 2024

Soldiers praised for returning lost wallet with 30,000 baht to vendor

Published: 11:33, 13 June 2024

Thailand Video News | Man admits to paying girl to drink alcohol causing coma, Chinese men attack young Thai waiter, slashing his arm

Published: 11:31, 13 June 2024

PM Srettha plans to transform Lamphun into a museum hub

Published: 11:28, 13 June 2024