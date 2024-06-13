MRT wins legal battle to extend Orange Line

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Supreme Administrative Court has upheld a previous ruling by the Central Administrative Court, greenlighting the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRT) to ink a deal with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company (BEM) for the Orange Line extension from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri.

The legal tussle began when Bangkok Mass Transit System Company (BTSC) took the MRT to court, challenging the bidding process for the lucrative construction project. BTSC alleged that the MRT had altered bidder qualifications midway, a move they claimed had caused significant financial damage to their company.

However, the Central Administrative Court found no wrongdoing on the part of the MRT. The court ruled that the agency’s actions were lawful and had not inflicted any harm on BTSC as alleged.

The Supreme Administrative Court echoed this verdict, confirming that the MRT had adhered to all legal protocols. This decisive ruling effectively removes any remaining obstacles, allowing the MRT to proceed with signing the contract with BEM to bring the much-anticipated Orange Line extension to life, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, the Thai Cabinet approved a fare increase for the MRT Blue Line, effective July 3. This means passengers will soon be paying between 17 baht and 45 baht for their journeys, up from the current maximum of 43 baht.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Kenika Anudit announced the decision on June 11, confirming that the Cabinet had greenlit the draft regulations proposed by the Ministry of Transport.

In other news, the King of Thailand graciously bestowed the name Nakkhara Phiphat, meaning prosperity of the city, on the MRT Yellow Line. The announcement was made today, following the Ministry of Transport’s efforts through the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to implement the Yellow Line project.

This line, running from Lat Phrao to Samrong, is a secondary public transport system (feeder) designed to enhance and expand the mass transit network in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.