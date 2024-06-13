Thailand Video News | Man admits to paying girl to drink alcohol causing coma, Chinese men attack young Thai waiter, slashing his arm

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex looks at stories from across the country. A man after turning himself into authorities has admitted to paying a girl to drink alcohol, causing her to collapse and fall into a coma. A group of Chinese men have attacked a Thai waiter and slashed his arm over a disputed restaurant bill. A weather alert has been issued for 30 provinces to expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to an impending moderate monsoon. A Thai corporal has taken a taxi driver to prison after they admitted to manipulating the fare, and a man in Chon Buri has been rushed to hospital after being gored by a buffalo. A rare set of elephant twins were born at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace, and a distressed Vietnamese woman undressed at the departure gate of NAIA Terminal 3. Indonesian police have arrested six people suspected of poaching endangered rhinos and Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative has left an island in Malaysia deserted.

A man, Jetsada Phongphatthanaporn, has surrendered to authorities after admitting to paying a young girl to drink alcohol at an ordination ceremony, causing her to fall into a coma. Jetsada, 26, confessed to giving money to a 13-year-old boy and girl to drink liquor, claiming they had offered to do so for money. He faces charges under child protection laws, which could result in up to three months in jail and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht. The girl, who initially collapsed and was hospitalized, has regained consciousness. Local authorities are launching a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol consumption.

A young waiter in Na Kham, Prachinburi Province, was attacked by a group of Chinese men, jeopardizing his dreams of becoming a soldier. The incident, captured on social media, occurred at a local restaurant where the attackers slashed the waiter’s arm. Witnesses reported that the trouble began when one of the Chinese men dragged the waiter towards the restroom and escalated over a disputed bill. Eight Chinese men were involved, four of whom launched the attack while four waited outside. Despite attempts to protect the waiter, one attacker managed to inflict a severe injury. Police are investigating the incident, with the community calling for justice for the young waiter.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for 30 provinces, forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rain. Bangkok is expected to have rain in 40% of its area. A moderate southwest monsoon is affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy rain in some northern and eastern regions. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from accumulated rainfall. Temperatures across various regions will range from 23 to 38 degrees Celsius. The sea will experience waves of 1 to 3 meters, particularly in thunderstorm areas.

A Thai commando officer, Lance Corporal Phubate Rattanaphong, took a taxi driver to Huay Kwang Police Station after discovering he was being overcharged with a modified meter. During the ride from Mor Chit Bus Terminal to Soi Pracha Uthit 28, Phubate noticed the fare was unusually high. He confronted the driver, who eventually admitted to manipulating the meter to increase the fare, claiming he needed extra money to feed stray animals. Unconvinced, Phubate had the driver taken to the police station, where he was charged with attempted fraud. The taxi will be investigated for the modified meter by the Land Transport Department.



A buffalo caretaker in Chon Buri was critically injured after being gored by a buffalo and left undiscovered in an open field for hours. The attack is believed to have occurred the previous evening. Rescue workers found the man, around 50 years old, with multiple wounds from the buffalo’s horns and no identification documents. He was rushed to Chon Buri Hospital for urgent treatment. A local woman, Moo, who regularly saw him tending to the buffaloes at night, discovered him the next morning and called for help. The incident highlights the risks of tending to livestock alone at night and emphasizes the need for better safety measures.

In Thailand, a rare set of elephant twins were born to a 36-year-old Asian elephant named Jamjuree at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal on June 7. The first calf, a 176-pound male, was born, followed by a 132-pound female 18 minutes later, surprising Jamjuree and causing her to attack the second baby. Caregivers intervened, with one mahout injured in the process. Jamjuree has since accepted her calves, who are being given supplemental milk. Elephant twins are extremely rare, making up only about 1% of births. The twins’ father is a 29-year-old elephant named Siam. The birth highlights ongoing conservation challenges, with only 8,000 to 11,000 Asian elephants remaining in the wild due to deforestation, poaching, and human encroachment.

A distressed Vietnamese woman, Thuytrang Nguyen, caused a commotion at NAIA Terminal 3 on June 8, 2024, when she undressed and roamed naked at the departure area. Scheduled to depart for Ho Chi Minh at 10:55 p.m. via Cebu Pacific, Nguyen began undressing at the Departure Island E check-in counter. Airport police and staff quickly intervened to assist her in getting dressed. However, she was offloaded from her flight due to being deemed psychologically incapacitated by an immigration officer. After initially refusing to pay fines for overstaying, she was later allowed to depart for Hanoi the next day at 5 a.m. on Cebu Pacific flight 5J-744.

Indonesian authorities have arrested six suspects involved in an international poaching ring targeting the critically endangered Javan rhinoceros. Since 2018, the group used homemade firearms to kill at least 26 rhinos for their horns, which are highly sought after in traditional Chinese medicine and for ornaments. The arrests followed a joint operation by police and the Forestry and Environment Ministry. One syndicate leader, Sunendi, was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison. About 80 mature Javan rhinos remain, mainly in Ujung Kulon National Park. The authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend eight other syndicate members and combat poaching, which poses a severe threat to the species.

The Forest City project in Johor, Malaysia, an ambitious $100 billion development backed by China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has turned into a “ghost island.” Initially attracting wealthy Chinese buyers, the development stalled due to financial woes of the main developer, Country Garden, and a cooling Chinese real estate market. The island, meant to become a bustling metropolis, remains largely incomplete with only 30% finished. Properties have lost significant value, and the once-thriving sales center is nearly deserted. The project’s future hinges on both Malaysian political decisions and potential economic policies from an upcoming Chinese Communist Party meeting in July.