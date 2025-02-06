Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
282 1 minute read
Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phuket has been named the third-best winter sun destination in the world, according to travel and luggage experts Bounce. The ranking was based on temperature, rainfall, sea conditions, and sunshine hours, making the Thai island a top pick for sun-seekers escaping the winter chill.

With a winter sun score of 6.24 out of 10, Phuket secured the third spot, trailing behind Darwin and Sydney in Australia, which both scored 6.45 out of 10.

Advertisements

Bounce highlighted that December to February is Phuket’s dry season, offering an average of eight hours of sunshine per day, warm temperatures of 27°C, and minimal rainfall at just 43mm throughout winter. The island’s waters remain calm and inviting, with ocean temperatures hitting 28°C, perfect for swimming.

However, Phuket’s popularity comes at a cost. According to Bounce, accommodation prices soar during the December to April high season, with average hotel rates reaching 10,500 baht per night. While this is pricier than Australia, Phuket remains a budget-friendly alternative for visitors from the US and other Western countries.

Related Articles

The study ranked the top 10 winter sun hotspots, with Phuket beating out destinations like Tenerife, Cancun, and Siem Reap.

Despite the higher costs, its warm climate, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife continue to draw travellers worldwide, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it? | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Goway Travel

Phuket stands as one of Thailand’s premier tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors annually. In the first half of 2024, the island welcomed approximately 4.3 million tourists, with international arrivals accounting for 2.6 million—a 42% increase compared to the previous year and nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to Luxe Phuket.

Advertisements

This surge in tourism has significantly boosted Phuket’s economy. In the first half of 2024, tourism revenue reached 246 billion baht, with projections suggesting monthly earnings could hit 50 billion baht during peak months like November and December. The annual revenue target of 500 billion baht appears within reach.

The island’s appeal lies in its natural beauty, cultural richness, and well-developed infrastructure. Phuket offers pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a range of accommodations to suit various budgets.

However, the rapid influx of tourists has led to challenges, including environmental concerns such as waste management. The island currently handles over 1,000 tonnes of waste daily, prompting local officials to implement measures to address this issue.

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it? | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of BucketListly Blog

Latest Thailand News
ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video) Bangkok News

ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video)

9 hours ago
Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery Thailand News

Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery

9 hours ago
Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it? Phuket News

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

10 hours ago
Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet Thailand News

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

10 hours ago
4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son Thailand News

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

10 hours ago
Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple Thailand News

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

10 hours ago
Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month Business News

Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

10 hours ago
Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal Thailand News

Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal

10 hours ago
Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals Crime News

Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals

10 hours ago
South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri Pattaya News

South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri

10 hours ago
Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge Thailand News

Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge

10 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit

11 hours ago
Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss Thailand News

Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss

11 hours ago
Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020 Thailand News

Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020

11 hours ago
Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals Business News

Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals

11 hours ago
Thailand approves US.8 billion high-speed rail expansion Thailand News

Thailand approves US$9.8 billion high-speed rail expansion

11 hours ago
Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut Thailand News

Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut

11 hours ago
Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards Thailand News

Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards

11 hours ago
Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute Thailand News

Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute

12 hours ago
Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang Thailand News

Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang

12 hours ago
Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror Thailand News

Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror

12 hours ago
Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills Phuket News

Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills

12 hours ago
Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage Bangkok News

Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage

12 hours ago
Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut Thailand News

Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut

12 hours ago
Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys

13 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
282 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

10 hours ago
4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

10 hours ago
Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

10 hours ago
Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

10 hours ago