Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

Phuket has been named the third-best winter sun destination in the world, according to travel and luggage experts Bounce. The ranking was based on temperature, rainfall, sea conditions, and sunshine hours, making the Thai island a top pick for sun-seekers escaping the winter chill.

With a winter sun score of 6.24 out of 10, Phuket secured the third spot, trailing behind Darwin and Sydney in Australia, which both scored 6.45 out of 10.

Bounce highlighted that December to February is Phuket’s dry season, offering an average of eight hours of sunshine per day, warm temperatures of 27°C, and minimal rainfall at just 43mm throughout winter. The island’s waters remain calm and inviting, with ocean temperatures hitting 28°C, perfect for swimming.

However, Phuket’s popularity comes at a cost. According to Bounce, accommodation prices soar during the December to April high season, with average hotel rates reaching 10,500 baht per night. While this is pricier than Australia, Phuket remains a budget-friendly alternative for visitors from the US and other Western countries.

The study ranked the top 10 winter sun hotspots, with Phuket beating out destinations like Tenerife, Cancun, and Siem Reap.

Despite the higher costs, its warm climate, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife continue to draw travellers worldwide, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuket stands as one of Thailand’s premier tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors annually. In the first half of 2024, the island welcomed approximately 4.3 million tourists, with international arrivals accounting for 2.6 million—a 42% increase compared to the previous year and nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to Luxe Phuket.

This surge in tourism has significantly boosted Phuket’s economy. In the first half of 2024, tourism revenue reached 246 billion baht, with projections suggesting monthly earnings could hit 50 billion baht during peak months like November and December. The annual revenue target of 500 billion baht appears within reach.

The island’s appeal lies in its natural beauty, cultural richness, and well-developed infrastructure. Phuket offers pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a range of accommodations to suit various budgets.

However, the rapid influx of tourists has led to challenges, including environmental concerns such as waste management. The island currently handles over 1,000 tonnes of waste daily, prompting local officials to implement measures to address this issue.