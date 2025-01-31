Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Officials from the Thung Khai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation found themselves in a tailspin when a slippery python made a daring escape.

The reptilian Houdini slithered its way onto the bonnet of their white Nissan pickup truck, leaving onlookers in Trang province utterly gobsmacked.

Advertisements

The incident unfolded in the bustling Wang To intersection in the Thap Thiang subdistrict, where the vehicle was briefly parked. The cheeky python, a staggering 4 metres long, was initially spotted basking on top of the truck.

Remembering its roots, it then embarked on a daring descent to the ground, attempting to vanish into the nearby grass.

Ever alert, the officials stationed at the vehicle were quick to act. With a rope at the ready, they managed to recapture the slippery serpent, returning it safely to its sack with plans to set it free into the wild once more, ensuring it wouldn’t hiss them by again.

Word of the python’s great escape spread like wildfire, sparking intrigue among netizens and lottery aficionados alike.

All eyes turned to the vehicle’s registration number, KT 3958 Trang, as hopeful punters slithered towards the chance to strike it lucky in tomorrow’s February 1 draw, reported Sanook.

Advertisements

Chalermphon, who captured the reptile ruckus on film, recounted the incident while waiting at a red light. He spotted the snake lounging on the Thung Khai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation’s motor, a surprise guest star demanding attention.

Officials later revealed they’d nabbed the python from a different location, securing it in a sack to return it to its natural habitat. But, feeling the heat and sensing an opportunity, the python made its audacious escape onto the vehicle.

Quick-thinking officials didn’t let this slippery situation coil out of control, ensuring the python was securely bagged and prepped for its return to the wild.