Shop fire causes injuries in Samut Prakan, spreads to apartment

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire erupted at a car accessory shop and quickly spread to an adjacent apartment building, prompting an evacuation and resulting in injuries. The incident occurred yesterday at 9.30pm in Samut Prakan, with the blaze originating from the shop’s ground floor and extending to the 5th floor of the neighbouring apartment via vinyl signs.

Firefighters and rescue teams from various local organisations responded swiftly to the scene at Bang Mek Khao Alley, also known as Bang Pu Municipality Alley 54, off Sukhumvit Road.

Advertisements

Four fire engines from the Bang Pu Municipality, along with rescue units from the Ruam Kuson Foundation and Samut Prakan Rescue Association, as well as an ambulance from Samut Prakan Hospital, were dispatched to the location. The response teams battled the fire for over two hours before bringing it under control.

Two individuals sustained injuries in the incident. The shop owner, 65 year old Patchara Burakamnakarn, suffered burns to his arms and legs.

Another injury was reported among the firefighters from Bang Pu Municipality, who was electrocuted whilst attempting to contain the blaze. Both were taken to Samut Prakan Hospital for medical evaluation. Additionally, three residents experienced mild smoke inhalation and received first aid at the scene.

Patchara recounted the events leading to the fire, explaining that he was living in the shop with his family. He was cooking when a spark ignited a piece of paper, rapidly escalating into a fire.

His partner had inadvertently locked all the doors, preventing him from extinguishing the fire promptly, resulting in the flames spreading.

Advertisements

“We were three living in the shop. I was cooking when a spark caught some paper, and the fire spread quickly. My partner had locked all doors, so I couldn’t put it out in time.”

Patchara’s wife, 57 year old Kanya Burakamnakarn described her experience during the incident. She was asleep on the shop’s third floor when she noticed smoke filling her room. Alarmed, she quickly alerted her son, and they managed to escape.

“I was sleeping when smoke filled our third-floor room. I woke my son, and we hurried to escape.”

Police are currently assessing the damage and have involved forensic experts to interview witnesses and investigate the cause of the fire thoroughly. The investigation aims to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident, ensuring all facts are accurately documented, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying

Bangkok Post reports a significant fire at a recycling warehouse in Samut Prakan, highlighting the quick response of local firefighters and workers who bravely attempted to extinguish the flames before help arrived. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why is it crucial to maintain clear escape routes in mixed-use buildings? Clear escape routes ensure swift evacuation, minimising injuries during emergencies like fires in buildings with both residential and commercial spaces. How do coordinated emergency responses prevent larger disasters during fires? Coordinated responses enable quick action, effectively controlling fires and reducing potential damage and casualties. What if the shop owner had been able to extinguish the fire immediately? Immediate extinguishing could have prevented the fire’s spread, minimizing damage and avoiding injuries. How can fire safety awareness be improved in communities with mixed-use buildings? Regular fire drills, safety workshops, and clear signage can enhance awareness and preparedness for residents and businesses. What role do forensic investigations play after a fire incident? Forensic investigations determine the fire’s cause, ensuring accurate documentation and helping prevent future incidents.