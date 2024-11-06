Pattaya bike shop owner demands police action after burglary

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A distraught bike shop owner in Pattaya has gone public, calling out the local police for their lack of action following a brazen burglary that left her feeling vulnerable and frustrated.

The shop owner, 29 year old Sujanthra Im-arom, who owns Cadence Cycle on Jomtien Soi 8, says her case has stalled, with no updates from the police despite repeated attempts to follow up.

Sujanthra discovered the shocking break-in during the early hours of October 18, at around 1am, while she was asleep upstairs. The thief reportedly made off with a range of valuable items, including a laptop worth 15,000 baht, a 3,900-baht GPS device, and amulets valued at approximately 5,000 baht. Even her shop’s security camera wasn’t spared.

After immediately reporting the crime to the Pattaya police, officers attended the scene and took notes, but that was where the communication ended.

“I’ve been left in the dark. I can’t reach anyone for updates, and it’s as though my case has been forgotten.”

Sujanthra has since taken matters into her own hands, releasing security footage of the suspect to the media in a bid to pressure the police into action. Adding to her unease, she claims that a man resembling the burglar has been spotted near her shop multiple times since the break-in, reported Pattaya Mail.

Fearing a repeat incident, she urgently appealed for increased police presence and faster intervention.

“I just want to feel safe in my own shop.”

