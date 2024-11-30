Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

A hit-and-run occurred when a black sedan struck a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 68 year old contractor. The sedan driver fled the scene without checking on the victim. The event was captured on a dashboard camera on a bridge over the Mueang Thong Thani intersection in Nonthaburi.

Officers from Pak Kret Police Station, along with rescue personnel from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, responded to reports of a severe accident on the bridge over Muang Thong Thani intersection in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi at 6am yesterday, November 29. At the location, they discovered the body of the deceased, identified as Samran, a construction contractor. He was found lying lifeless on the road beside his severely damaged orange-black Honda Wave motorcycle.

CCTV footage from the Pak Kret area revealed the moment when the motorcyclist was driving in the left lane and was rear-ended by a speeding black sedan. The impact caused the motorcycle to skid across the road surface, while the sedan accelerated away without stopping. Meanwhile, a dashboard camera from a Good Samaritan’s vehicle captured the incident as the sedan collided with the motorcycle, sending it flying.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was employed as a construction contractor. Before the accident, he had left a friend’s house on his motorcycle, intending to return home. Unfortunately, he was struck from behind, causing him to skid along the road and die instantly at the scene.

Police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to track down the vehicle involved in the incident. Their goal is to locate the driver for questioning and to file charges accordingly. The deceased’s body has been handed over to Ruamkatanyu Foundation personnel to be transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a thorough autopsy.

Efforts are underway to gather more evidence and eyewitness testimonies to identify the driver of the black sedan. Police urge anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the accident to come forward. The incident has sparked concerns over road safety and the responsibility of drivers involved in accidents, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do hit-and-run incidents often go unresolved?

Limited evidence and witnesses hinder identification of perpetrators, complicating investigations and justice delivery.

How can technology improve road safety in dense traffic areas?

Advanced surveillance and AI can predict accidents, alert drivers, and aid in post-incident analysis for faster resolution.

What if communities took a proactive role in road safety?

Community engagement could lead to better local traffic policies, improved driver education, and enhanced safety awareness.

How does reckless driving impact societal perceptions of road safety?

It fosters fear and mistrust among road users, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement and community-driven safety initiatives.

Why is it crucial to hold hit-and-run drivers accountable?

Accountability deters future offences, promotes justice, and highlights the importance of responsibility on the roads.

