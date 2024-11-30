Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police have confirmed the tragic discovery of a five year old boy who had been missing for three days. His lifeless body was found in a canal near his school yesterday, November 29 at 5pm.

The search had been ongoing since his disappearance on Wednesday, November 27 from Tri Mit Witthaya School, a special education centre in Thung Ruang Thong, Mae Wang district, Chiang Mai.

The intense search operation involved local officials and the Mae Jo Rescue Unit, who scoured ponds, forests, and paddy fields within a 2-kilometre radius in hopes of locating the young boy. Their efforts came to a sorrowful conclusion when the Mae Jo Rescue Unit announced the discovery on their Facebook page.

“We have found the body of little Pleum in the canal next to the school,” read the announcement. The heartbreaking news has left the community in shock, as the search for the special needs child became a focal point of concern and hope for a positive outcome.

Police and relevant authorities are currently in the process of examining the body to understand more about the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. The investigation aims to determine how Pleum ended up in the canal and whether any foul play might have been involved, reported KhaoSod.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Pleum’s family during this difficult time.”

UPDATE: Mentally ill Thai woman suspected in Chiang Mai missing boy case

A five year old boy with special needs went missing from an education centre in Mae Wang district in the northern province of Chiang Mai on Wednesday.

The boy, Napaphat “Pleum” Chaisawat, disappeared from the Special Education Centre in the afternoon. He was wearing red sportswear with the number 23 on his shirt. Security camera footage from the centre showed Pleum playing in a sandbox at 12.11pm, November 27, before vanishing.

The area surrounding the education centre includes banana plantations, rice fields, and a canal. Rescuers, police, and local volunteers have been searching extensively for Pleum. Divers also searched the canal but found no sign of him.

Pleum’s mother told Channel 7 that her son rarely speaks, but he enjoys playing with friends and loves swimming. She suspects that he may have wandered out of the school and accidentally fallen into the canal. She expressed her deep concern and hope for a miracle to bring him back safely.

The superintendent of Mae Wang Police Station put forward three possible explanations for Pleum’s disappearance. One theory is that the boy may have exited the school through an unlocked door and either fallen into the canal or wandered into the dense banana plantation.

Another possibility is that someone might have taken Pleum, and suspicions have been raised about an elderly woman found nearby on November 29.

The elderly woman, who reportedly has a mental illness, told police she encountered Pleum and offered him food and drink before he ran into a banana plantation located 5 kilometres from the education centre.

Police and rescuers searched the area mentioned by the woman but found nothing. Channel 7 noted that the woman gave several additional details about Pleum but her statements were inconsistent and contradictory.

Anyone who sees Pleum or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Mirror Foundation at 095-631-1914 or the Thai PBS Missing Person Centre at 02-790-2111.

ORIGINAL STORY: Five year old boy with special needs missing in Chiang Mai

A five year old boy, described as having special needs, has mysteriously gone missing from his school in Chiang Mai, sparking an extensive search operation involving rescue teams and locals. Despite the efforts, which include land and water searches and the use of drones, the child remains unaccounted for. The incident was reported yesterday afternoon, November 27 when rescue teams from the Chiang Mai-based Faithful Unity Rescue Association, along with Tevarit and Nopparat rescue units, mobilised to find the young boy. He was last seen at Tri Mit Witthaya School in Thung Ruang Thong, Mae Wang district, around 12.30pm. The disappearance has raised significant concern among the community and police. Initial search efforts were concentrated in two ponds near the school, conducted by divers from the Faithful Unity Rescue Association. Despite these thorough underwater searches, there were no signs of the missing child. As daylight began to fade, the search operation intensified with the inclusion of additional rescue personnel and local villagers. By 6pm, further assistance was called in, and a drone provided by the Mae Jo Rescue Unit was deployed to aid the search from the air. “We will continue to report any progress as it unfolds,” stated one of the rescue teams, underscoring the urgency and dedication of the search efforts. The search operation covers land and water, reflecting the determination of all involved to locate the child. The community has come together, illustrating the collective concern and commitment to finding the young boy. The use of technology, such as drones, highlights the modern methods being employed to enhance search capabilities, providing aerial views that could be crucial in locating the missing child. Police and locals are working tirelessly, navigating challenging terrains and making use of every possible resource. The situation remains critical, and the search is ongoing. The community holds hope for the boy’s safe return, and the search teams are prepared to continue their efforts until he is found. The public and those involved in the search are urged to remain vigilant and report any possible sightings or information that could assist in locating the child, reported KhaoSod.