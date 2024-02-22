Thailand police fine parents in illegal racing crackdown

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officials launched a strict crackdown on illegal street racing, specifically targeting the parents of minors involved in such activities. Following a recent incident in the Prasamutchedi district of Samut Prakan Province, police investigations led to legal actions against numerous individuals.

The National Police Office’s Assistant Commissioner-General, Saram Nualma, announced that 22 people had been prosecuted following illegal road racing events. The court imposed a fine of 10,000 baht (US$279) and a suspended three-month prison sentence on each offender.

Moreover, authorities have taken ten minors into custody, moving their cases to the Juvenile and Family Courts. These courts are set to oversee the incidents, considering the age of the offenders and the nature of their misdemeanours, reported KhaoSod.

In a landmark decision, the courts have mandated rehabilitation plans for these young offenders and their guardians. Failure to adhere to these corrective measures will result in standard criminal proceedings, which could significantly impact the minors’ futures. This approach emphasizes rehabilitation over punishment, aiming to reintegrate these young individuals into society as responsible citizens.

However, the law does not only target minors, it extends to their parents or guardians as well. The Child Protection Act of 2003 (B.E. 2546) allows for legal action against parents or guardians who negligently allow their children to engage in inappropriate or risky behaviour. In line with this, police have already charged the parents of the ten detained minors, fining each 10,000 baht. Upon confession, the court reduced the fines to 5,000 baht per parent.

This move serves as a stern warning to all parents and guardians to closely supervise their children and prevent them from partaking in such hazardous activities that not only endanger their lives but also pose a risk to public safety. The police have expressed their commitment to rigorously enforce the law to its fullest extent in every case.

Enforcement commitment

At the directive of the National Police Chief, Police General Tosak Sukwimon, a special task force headed by Deputy Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kittiratt Panpetch has been established to prevent and suppress reckless driving and related offences. This initiative aims to alleviate the distress caused to the public by unsafe driving practices, including organising races and soliciting participants via social media.

Citizens are encouraged to report any dangerous incidents to the police hotline numbers 191 or 1599, which are available 24/7. The police’s proactive measures reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing the issue of illegal street racing, ensuring that both the young perpetrators and their guardians face consequences while also prioritizing the safety and well-being of the general public.

