Bare truth: Thai man’s crystal meth nap leads to roadside arrest

Police arrested a Thai man this afternoon for lying naked on the roadside in the eastern province of Trat. The man confessed that the crystal meth he had taken made him feel sleepy and hot.

Motorists in the Wang Krajae sub-district of Trat spotted the Thai man, later identified as 39 year old Amphon, lying naked on the side of the Tha Pradu-Chang Klue Road and reported the matter to the Sawang Boon Chuaylue Thammasatan Rescue Foundation at about 12noon today, February 22.

The rescuers reported the matter to Mueang Trat Police Station and arrived at the scene together. According to the police report, Amphon was seen lying face-up with no clothes on. His pickup, a grey Chevrolet, was parked at the scene.

Police and rescuers woke Amphon up and ordered him to get dressed before taking him to the police station for questioning.

Amphon explained that he bought 500 baht worth of crystal methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, two days before the naked incident. He took it all that day and left home in his pickup truck with no destination. When he arrived at the scene, he felt sleepy and parked his car to sleep by the roadside.

Amphon said he felt hot and decided to take off his clothes before going back to sleep again. Most crystal meth users reportedly feel exhausted, sleepy, confused, and panicky, after taking the drug.

Amarin TV reported that this was not the first time Amphon had undressed himself in a public place. He had just been arrested for walking naked outside a school for girls, Satree Prasert School, on January 22.

Police did not confirm the charges against Amphon. Following his action, he is expected to face at least two charges including:

Section 388 of the Criminal Law: committing an incident act in a public place. The punishment is a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: using Category 1 drug. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.