Thai actor demands unpaid fees from series producers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai actor Atagorn Sonyot bravely confronted the producers of a series he starred in over unpaid acting fees.

The actor’s public outcry for justice not only resonated with fans but also highlighted the plight of actors in the entertainment industry. Atagorn, better known as Tor, took to his personal Twitter account on Tuesday to express his frustration, questioning when he would receive his payment for the series that had already concluded its airing.

“The series is over, what time will I get paid? No payment, no escape.”

Atagorn’s post on X quickly became the subject of widespread attention on various social media platforms.

The actor’s fans and colleagues from the entertainment sector rallied behind him, demonstrating the power of solidarity when facing injustices in the industry. This collective voice was a catalyst in pushing the issue into the limelight, demanding a fair resolution for Atagorn. His subsequent posts carried poignant messages.

“Nothing comes for free, everything has its price. The more we stay silent, the more we allow ourselves to be mistreated.”

Atagorn’s struggle with the situation was evident as he shared a metaphorical story involving characters A and B, which led to widespread speculation among netizens trying to decode the message.

The emotional toll of the ordeal was apparent as he revealed the mental health impact it had on him, mentioning the need to seek psychiatric help and his battle with depression and panic disorder. This revelation sparked further support from his fan base, wishing him strength and a resolution to his predicament, reported KhaoSod.

In the wake of the viral uproar, the young actor later hinted at a future disclosure, stating he would wait for an appropriate time to share more details, mindful of the potential implications for others involved.

Atagorn’s firm stance on not remaining silent despite the conclusion of the series has been captured by the hashtag #EndButNotSilent, signalling his commitment to seeking justice.