Kuwaiti youths’ noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood

Residents in South Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai have expressed their frustration over a group of Kuwaiti youths causing disturbances by riding loud motorcycles through the area, often revving their engines late at night.

Early yesterday, August 4, at 4am, locals reported that the continuous noise from the modified exhausts kept them awake, prompting them to call Pattaya City Police. The police responded by inspecting the area and confiscating several noisy bikes. However, once the police departed, the group resumed their disruptive activities, seemingly unfazed by the police.

This problem has persisted for weeks with no effective resolution, forcing some families to move away, unable to bear the constant noise. Residents are now calling for decisive action to restore peace to their community.

Police have promised to increase patrols and enforce stricter measures against illegal exhaust modifications, but locals remain doubtful, seeking a permanent solution to end the nightly disturbances.

According to the Pattaya News, thousands of Kuwaiti college students visit Pattaya during their summer break. Although the problem naturally subsides when classes resume, this behaviour has led to multiple accidents, some fatal, alongside conflicts between residents and tourists, escalating tensions in the area.

Locals also highlight that the students frequently neglect wearing helmets and often lack the necessary licenses, registration, insurance, and other legal paperwork required for driving. They are known for violating numerous road rules and speeding, adding to the chaos. In mid-July, reported The Pattaya News.

