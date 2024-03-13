Russian and Burmese arrested for illegal employment

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

In a crackdown on entertainment hotspots, police in Surat Thani Province found a restaurant owned by a Russian national on Koh Pha Ngan which illegally employed three Burmese workers.

During a routine inspection, officers stumbled upon the Colorful Hut eatery, owned by a Russian national, known only by the name Boris. The Russian was found guilty of exploiting three Burmese workers.

A joint operation involving Surat Thani police, tourist police, and immigration officers swooped in yesterday, nabbing Boris and taking him away to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings.

The Russian faces a series of charges including neglecting to inform authorities of hiring foreign workers within the stipulated 15-day window; permitting a foreign worker to undertake duties outside the purview of their work permit, notably as a cashier; employing a foreign worker without the requisite work permit; and aiding and abetting illegal immigration by providing shelter and assistance to foreigners dodging the authorities.

The three Burmese workers, 18 year old Nay Lin Naing, 34 year old Min Niang Lin, and 33 year old Thin Thin Aye were also slapped with a barrage of charges, including unlawful entry and stay in the kingdom coupled with working without a work permit, failing to furnish essential employment details within the designated timeframe, and engaging in duties beyond the confines of her work permit, reported KhaoSod English.

