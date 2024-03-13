Russian and Burmese arrested for illegal employment

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:20, 13 March 2024| Updated: 16:20, 13 March 2024
54 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

In a crackdown on entertainment hotspots, police in Surat Thani Province found a restaurant owned by a Russian national on Koh Pha Ngan which illegally employed three Burmese workers.

During a routine inspection, officers stumbled upon the Colorful Hut eatery, owned by a Russian national, known only by the name Boris. The Russian was found guilty of exploiting three Burmese workers.

A joint operation involving Surat Thani police, tourist police, and immigration officers swooped in yesterday, nabbing Boris and taking him away to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings.

The Russian faces a series of charges including neglecting to inform authorities of hiring foreign workers within the stipulated 15-day window; permitting a foreign worker to undertake duties outside the purview of their work permit, notably as a cashier; employing a foreign worker without the requisite work permit; and aiding and abetting illegal immigration by providing shelter and assistance to foreigners dodging the authorities.

Related news

The three Burmese workers, 18 year old Nay Lin Naing, 34 year old Min Niang Lin, and 33 year old Thin Thin Aye were also slapped with a barrage of charges, including unlawful entry and stay in the kingdom coupled with working without a work permit, failing to furnish essential employment details within the designated timeframe, and engaging in duties beyond the confines of her work permit, reported KhaoSod English.

In related news, a Norwegian woman and a British man have been apprehended in Thailand for alleged illegal employment. The arrests occurred on Koh Pha Ngan and Phuket island respectively, as part of a police operation targeting foreign nationals working unlawfully in the country.

In other news, a crackdown on illegal tour guides in Phuket led to the arrest of two foreign nationals. Police charged a 35 year old Ukrainian and a 31 year old stateless individual of highland origin, both accused of operating without proper permits.

Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Loan shark in Hat Yai nabbed for imposing 120% interest rates

Published: 15:49, 13 March 2024

Power cables on Bangkok’s Sarasin Road go underground

Published: 15:44, 13 March 2024

Big Joke associates deny money laundering charges

Published: 15:23, 13 March 2024

iCare Foundation transforms lives in northern Thai villages

Published: 15:19, 13 March 2024