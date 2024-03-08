Norwegian and British nationals arrested for illegal employment

A Norwegian woman and a British man have been apprehended in Thailand for alleged illegal employment.

The arrests occurred on Koh Pha Ngan and Phuket island respectively, as part of a police operation targeting foreign nationals working unlawfully in the country.

The Norwegian woman, 56 year old Unni Sekkesaeter was taken into custody at Tha Sala pier in the district of Pha Ngan, Surat Thani. The arrest was facilitated by a joint task force comprising immigration, tourist police and local police.

Sekkesaeter was apprehended as she waved goodbye to two departing tourists from her Toyota sedan, prominently marked with the name Pha Ngan Paragon Resort & Spa. The arrest was confirmed by Surat Chani’s immigration chief, Naruewat Phutthaviro.

Sekkesaeter is now facing charges for ferrying passengers in her vehicle, a violation of Thai law which forbids foreigners from driving passengers. She has reportedly admitted to the charge. In addition to this, Sekkesaeter is the general manager of Pure Lifestyle, a company that operates Pha Ngan Paragon Resort & Spa among other resorts on the southern tourist island, famous for its Full Moon Party.

Police have been instructed to press charges against the company and its authorised director for permitting Sekkesaeter to engage in work that is off-limits to foreigners.

Meanwhile, in Phuket, the immigration chief, Phisit Sawadthavorn, reported the arrest of a 34 year old British man, Ryan Horner. The arrest occurred in the parking lot of Wat Phra Yai in Mueang district. Horner stands accused of working as a guide, a profession in Thailand that is reserved exclusively for Thai citizens, reported Bangkok Post.

Following his arrest, Horner was taken to Karon police station to face the charges.

In related news, police charged an American woman for running an unlicensed nursery on Koh Phra Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani. Seven foreigners were found working at the site without permits.

