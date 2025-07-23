Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes

Meth pills found as high-tech burglary crew linked to island theft spree during party season

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tourist Police on Koh Pha Ngan arrested four Myanmar nationals accused of using drones to scope out rented homes of unsuspecting tourists before breaking in and stealing valuables.

The men, aged between 25 and 30, were caught at around 5.30pm yesterday, July 22, at an unregistered rental property in Village 3, where they were reportedly laying low.

The arrests came after multiple reports of thefts from tourist accommodations on the island, especially during the busy Full Moon Party period.

According to a police source, the suspects confessed to operating a slick surveillance scam using drones. They allegedly flew drones over neighbourhoods popular with tourists, identifying properties with unlocked doors, open windows or visible valuables.

“Once a target was spotted, they would strike when no one was home,” the officer said.

The gang reportedly used the stolen cash to fund drug purchases, and during the raid, police found 66 methamphetamine pills in their possession.

The discovery of drugs adds a serious charge to the case, with police now investigating whether the group has ties to any wider criminal networks operating on the island, Bangkok Post reported.

The drone-based tactic shocked locals and business owners, many of whom rely on tourism for their livelihood. While break-ins are not unheard of in tourist hotspots, the use of technology to carry out targeted thefts has raised concerns about evolving criminal tactics.

“The use of drones to spy on tourists is deeply disturbing,” one hotel manager in Haad Rin told reporters. “We advise guests to keep doors locked and valuables out of sight at all times.”

Tourist police have ramped up patrols and launched awareness campaigns to ensure that both residents and visitors are aware of potential threats. They also urged accommodation owners to install better lighting and consider basic CCTV systems.

The four suspects remain in custody and are expected to face multiple charges, including burglary, drug possession, and violating immigration laws.

