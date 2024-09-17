RTAF deploys helicopter to survey Mekong River floods

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Floods in two northeastern provinces, Udon Thani and Nong Khai, prompted the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to deploy an EC-725 helicopter to survey the situation and assist affected residents.

The water level in the Mekong River has been steadily rising, necessitating close monitoring in provinces along its banks. RTAF Commander, Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdi Phatthanakun, yesterday, September 16, ordered the deployment of the EC-725 helicopter from the 2038th Squadron, Wing 23 in Udon Thani, to support the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The mission aimed to conduct aerial surveys and capture images of the flood situation in Udon Thani and Nong Khai provinces.

Advertisements

The helicopter’s flight path in Udon Thani included routes over Huai Luang Dam, Ban Na Kwang Irrigation Canal, the Sam Phrao subdistrict in Mueang Udon Thani district, Ban Chan Reservoir, and around the Udon Thani bypass road. In Nong Khai, the flight path covered areas along the Mekong River in Sangkhom district, Si Chiang Mai district, Tha Bo district, and the Nong Khai Municipality area, said Phanpakdi.

“This aerial imagery will be instrumental for the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and other relevant agencies to monitor the flood situation and plan assistance for those affected by the floods.”

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, in collaboration with local officials, will use the collected data to assess the extent of flooding and strategise effective relief measures. The rising water levels in the Mekong River pose a significant threat to nearby communities, making it crucial for officials to have accurate and up-to-date information.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed about the flood situation and follow any safety instructions issued by local officials.

In addition to aerial surveys, ground teams are also being mobilised to provide immediate relief and support to flood-affected communities. These teams will work in tandem with aerial surveillance efforts to offer a comprehensive response to the ongoing flood situation.

Advertisements

Officials urge residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and prepared for potential evacuations, reported KhaoSod.