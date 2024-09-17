Satun province faces severe flooding amid heavy rainfall

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in four districts of Satun province, affecting eight subdistricts and 26 villages. The continuous downpour led officials to establish boats in flood-prone areas and mobilise resources for 24-hour monitoring and assistance.

Heavy rain has been battering Satun province since yesterday, September 16, resulting in significant flooding in the districts of Khuan Don, Mueang Satun, Tha Phae, and Manang. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM) in Satun has reported no injuries or fatalities so far but the full extent of the damage is still under assessment.

Advertisements

Vasitthi Sarapong, acting head of the Satun DDPM, and Mit Boonchan, director of the Satun Irrigation Project, have been coordinating efforts with local officials. They have been inspecting water levels in rivers such as Khlong Mambang and Khlong Tha Phae to evaluate the situation and issue warnings to relevant agencies.

In response to the flooding, the Satun DDPM has stationed eleven boats at various flood-risk locations. These include six boats at the Khao Khao Subdistrict Administration Organisation and two at the Nam Phut Subdistrict.

Administration Organisation, one at the Nathon Subdistrict Administration Organisation, and one more at the Chalung Subdistrict Administration Organisation. Additionally, one boat has been placed at the Khuan Don Municipality.

Two 4-inch water pumps have been deployed behind Ban Koh Adang School in Koh Sarai subdistrict, Mueang Satun district, to assist in draining excess water.

The Border Patrol Police Company 436 has also been involved in preliminary damage assessments and aiding residents in moving belongings to higher ground. They have distributed drinking water and essential medicines to affected residents in the Khuan Don district.

Advertisements

In Mueang Satun district, officials, including the Koh Sarai Subdistrict Administration Organisation, have been using three water pumps, one from the district office and two from the Satun DDPM, to manage the flooding.

The irrigation project has reported mixed trends in water levels: a decrease in Khlong Mambang (Duson) but an increase in Khlong La-ngu and Khlong Tha Phae. Consequently, warnings have been issued to monitor low-lying areas along these rivers and alert residents in risk-prone zones.

The Satun Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre has issued a warning for potential flash floods, forest runoff, and strong winds between today and tomorrow. Local districts and administrative organisations have been instructed to summarise the damage and relief efforts for the province’s report. They are also advised to prepare equipment, machinery, and personnel for immediate assistance when requested.

Meanwhile, flooding on the Trang-Chalung road leading into Mueang Satun has restricted traffic to a single lane. Local officials are continuously monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as they become available, reported KhaoSod.

“We are actively monitoring and responding to the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.”