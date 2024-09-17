Nong Khai floods: Shop owner sacrifices wall to save neighbours (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shop owner in Nong Khai sacrificed his home’s wall to allow Mekong River floodwaters to pass through, reducing the impact on neighbouring houses. His property suffered significant damage but he prioritised the community’s safety.

Nong Khai province faced severe flooding yesterday, impacting six districts. The Mekong River’s water level, measured at the Nong Khai Hydrology Division, stood at 13.46 metres, significantly above the riverbank’s capacity. Although the water level is gradually decreasing, it remains a critical situation. Local officials predict a return to normal conditions within the next two to three days.

In Si Chiang Mai district, opposite Laos’ Vientiane, the flooding reached crisis levels. The Mekong River overflowed, inundating extensive areas along its banks and further inland.

Floodwaters crossed the Si Chiang Mai-Sangkhom Road, reaching the opposite side. Uthai Pongkornkumpol, the 56 year old owner of a long-established pork sausage shop, removed his home’s wall to create a water channel, mitigating the flood’s impact on adjacent houses.

“Water from the overflowing Mekong River reached behind my house, so I had to take down the wall to create a drainage path to prevent flooding in other people’s homes. The water came fast and strong.

“I managed to save some belongings, but items like refrigerators, wardrobes, and display cabinets that couldn’t be moved had to be left to the flood.

“This year’s damage is much worse than the 2008 floods. If the water rises again, I don’t know how we’ll cope. I urge the relevant officials to support the affected residents fully.”

Flooding along both sides of the Si Chiang Mai-Non Plapak Road in Si Chiang Mai saw water levels exceeding 80 centimetres and, in some areas, reaching 1 metre. The floodwaters entered Si Chiang Mai town, submerging over 100 rai of agricultural land.

Rice fields, durian orchards, and fish ponds were flooded, with uncertainty about how long the water will remain. Crops risk rotting, and livestock such as ducks, geese, and laying hens could only be partially relocated to safer areas, reported KhaoSod.