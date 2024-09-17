Train smash tragedy: Two dead, child miraculously survives

Tragedy struck in Chumphon today when a pickup truck was obliterated by a speeding train at a railway crossing, killing the two adults inside but miraculously sparing a child found alive amidst the wreckage.

The horrifying collision occurred around 10.30am, today, September 17, when Special Express train No.40, travelling from Surat Thani to Bangkok, smashed into the vehicle just 30 kilometres after departing Lamae Train Station. The violent impact left the pickup crushed and flipped upside down beside the tracks.

Lamae police reported that the man and woman in the vehicle tragically lost their lives, while the severely injured child was rushed to Lamae Hospital. Rescue officers discovered a letter from the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in the vehicle, bearing the name Chatchadapha Charoenjing from Lang Suan district. Police are yet to confirm if it belonged to the deceased woman.

The collision caused a considerable delay, holding up the Bangkok-bound train for roughly two hours, Bangkok Post reported.

This appalling accident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers at railway crossings, highlighting the importance of vigilance and safety measures.

