Train smash tragedy: Two dead, child miraculously survives

Published: 17:14, 17 September 2024
Tragedy struck in Chumphon today when a pickup truck was obliterated by a speeding train at a railway crossing, killing the two adults inside but miraculously sparing a child found alive amidst the wreckage.

The horrifying collision occurred around 10.30am, today, September 17, when Special Express train No.40, travelling from Surat Thani to Bangkok, smashed into the vehicle just 30 kilometres after departing Lamae Train Station. The violent impact left the pickup crushed and flipped upside down beside the tracks.

Lamae police reported that the man and woman in the vehicle tragically lost their lives, while the severely injured child was rushed to Lamae Hospital. Rescue officers discovered a letter from the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in the vehicle, bearing the name Chatchadapha Charoenjing from Lang Suan district. Police are yet to confirm if it belonged to the deceased woman.

The collision caused a considerable delay, holding up the Bangkok-bound train for roughly two hours, Bangkok Post reported.

This appalling accident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers at railway crossings, highlighting the importance of vigilance and safety measures.

Picture of the wreckage of the pickup truck hit by a Bangkok-bound express train at a crossing in Lamae district, Chumphon, courtesy of Bangkok Post

In related news, a vehicle accident involving a pickup truck carrying 4.2 million baht in cash has led to a dispute and ongoing investigation into the missing money in Uthai Thani. The truck, driven by a local car broker, veered off the road and plunged into a pond near Wat Huai Khanang, located in the first village of Uthai Thani province.

Rescuers and locals managed to recover 500,000 baht from the water but the remaining 3.7 million baht is still unaccounted for, raising concerns and suspicions from the owner of the money.

In other road news, a sleepy truck driver dozed off and crashed into seven cars parked in the left lane of a road in the central province of Chachoengsao yesterday, September 11. The driver sustained only a minor injury.

Officers from Saen Phu Dart Police Station in the Ban Pho district of Chachoengsao province investigated the accident on Prawet-Thepparat Road at about 1pm, along with rescuers. The damaged vehicles included the green Hino 22-wheel truck, three sedans, one pickup truck, one six-wheel truck, and one motorcycle.

