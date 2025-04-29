Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
52 1 minute read
Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand
Photo courtesy of Human Rights Watch

The People’s Empowerment Foundation raised significant concerns regarding seven Uyghur people currently incarcerated in Thailand. Chalida Tajaroensuk, the chair of the civil society organisation, reported to the Bangkok Post that those detained have been split into two groups.

The first group, consisting of five Uyghurs, was detained after allegedly escaping a Mukdahan detention centre in 2020. They are serving six-year sentences at Klongprem Central Prison in Bangkok. Chalida visited them before the Songkran holiday to assess their condition. The group remains firm in their desire not to be deported to China and has legal representation.

Efforts are underway by Chalida’s organisation to secure resettlement in a third country before their deportation, with only one year left of their sentence. Several embassies have shown interest and requested information for resettlement considerations. Chalida plans to visit the group again next month to discuss their needs for ongoing support.

The second group comprises two Uyghurs held at Bangkok Remand Prison, awaiting trial for their alleged involvement in the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing.

Related Articles

Their next hearing is scheduled for next month. Judges aim to conclude the case this year; however, the suspects wish for the case to remain open to avoid deportation to China. No embassy has approached Chalida’s group for resettlement discussions, given the terrorism charges against the pair.

Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo of Chalida Tajaroensuk courtesy of Bangkok Post

According to Chalida, the suspects prefer imprisonment in Thailand over deportation to China, expressing a desire for extended deliberation of their case.

Kannavee Suebsang, a Fair List Party list-MP, is monitoring the situation of the five Uyghurs at Klongprem Central Prison and is willing to collaborate with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to aid in their resettlement. However, Kannavee refrained from commenting on the Uyghurs linked to the Erawan Shrine bombing due to ongoing court proceedings, reported Bangkok Post.

Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo of Kannavee Suebsang

Of the 43 Uyghurs previously detained at Suan Phlu Immigration Centre in Bangkok, 40 were deported to China, while three with Kyrgyzstan passports were resettled in Canada.

Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of DW

Latest Thailand News
Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand Thailand News

Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand

7 minutes ago
Crash and sweep: Phuket cops hailed heroes after three-car pile-up Phuket News

Crash and sweep: Phuket cops hailed heroes after three-car pile-up

18 minutes ago
Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya Crime News

Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition Thailand News

UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition

2 hours ago
Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes Crime News

Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes

2 hours ago
Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident Thailand News

Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic&#8217;s lèse majesté row Thailand News

He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic’s lèse majesté row

2 hours ago
Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong Thailand News

Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong

2 hours ago
Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates Business News

Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates

3 hours ago
Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video) Thailand News

Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video)

3 hours ago
Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room Crime News

Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room

3 hours ago
Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand Crime News

Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills Phuket News

Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills

3 hours ago
Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier Pattaya News

Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier

4 hours ago
Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults Crime News

Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults

4 hours ago
High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack Pattaya News

High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

4 hours ago
Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail Thailand News

Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail

4 hours ago
Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists Pattaya News

Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

4 hours ago
Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials Thailand News

Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials

19 hours ago
Chinese man denied bail for transgender&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese man denied bail for transgender’s murder in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son&#8217;s abuse Crime News

Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son’s abuse

20 hours ago
Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs Bangkok News

Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs

20 hours ago
Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on Thailand News

Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on

20 hours ago
Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights Thailand News

Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights

20 hours ago
Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations Bangkok News

Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Democrat Party leader calls for change amidst crisis before anniversary

Democrat Party leader calls for change amidst crisis before anniversary

2 days ago
PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

3 days ago
Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks

Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks

5 days ago
14 million baht vanishes from Thai Parliament savings co-op

14 million baht vanishes from Thai Parliament savings co-op

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x