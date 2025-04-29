Crash and sweep: Phuket cops hailed heroes after three-car pile-up

It was brushes and bravery on the streets of Phuket yesterday as quick-thinking cops cleaned up a nasty smash and kept traffic moving, with one officer even grabbing a broom to sweep the road clear.

Four Phuket City Police officers have won a wave of public praise after their swift response to a three-car collision on Thepkrasattri Road on Sunday, April 28.

The pile-up caused chaos outside the Bank of Ayudhya branch in Ratsada around 2pm, with one northbound lane completely blocked and traffic grinding to a halt.

After a worried local tipped off the police, officers raced to the scene within minutes. They quickly snapped photos of the battered vehicles for evidence, then shifted the wrecks off the road to get traffic flowing again, reported Phuket News.

But their work didn’t stop there. With broken car parts and a dangerous oil slick scattered across the tarmac, the officers sprang into action:

One officer borrowed a broom and dustpan from nearby residents to sweep up debris.

Two others grabbed hoes and shovelled sand over the oil to prevent more accidents.

The fourth cop directed vehicles safely past the crash site.

Motorists and passers-by heaped praise on the team for their fast, no-fuss response, saying it showed the Phuket City Police’s true dedication to public safety.

“Proper job, lads!” one grateful driver was heard saying.

And it’s not just Phuket’s finest who are grabbing the headlines.

Last week in Pattaya, another brave cop pulled off a rescue mission straight out of an action film, climbing four floors up a building to save a terrified seven-year-old girl trapped alone in a locked flat.

The drama unfolded at a condo block on Phratamnak Soi 4, when the youngster, desperate and frightened, tried to clamber across a balcony to a neighbouring unit.

Thankfully, Police Lieutenant Corporal Witoon Thammachat acted fast, risking his life to scale the building and bring the child safely back to solid ground.

Witnesses described the scene as “heart-stopping,” but hailed Witoon as a true hero for his fearless rescue.

It’s clear: whether it’s sweeping up after a smash or scaling walls to save lives, Thailand’s boys in brown are ready to rise to the challenge.