Thai parents are choosing this international school – here’s why

For students of St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, the school is less an institution and more a living, breathing part of their childhoods. The Thai Department makes sure language and culture are part of everyday life. Students grow up speaking Thai with ease, celebrating traditions, and understanding the stories behind them.

Festivals, local customs, and the spirit of Thai life shape everything from classroom projects to school celebrations. Here, international education means seeing the world through both a local and global lens.

Learning a language, living a culture

Green Valley offers both the British and IB curricula to its students. However, this international school follows the Thai Ministry of Education in its Thai Department. This means that students, especially Thai nationals, stay on track academically whether they continue in Thailand or head abroad.

“The books we use are certified by the Ministry of Education, ensuring that our students learn Thai correctly in accordance with the national curriculum. I can confidently assure you that students who study here receive a high-quality education, enabling them to develop their knowledge further in various educational institutions not only in Thailand but also globally,” Ms Paktinan Jatutaniwat, the School Director and Head of the Thai Department explains.

A bridge between international education and Thai identity

Aside from learning how to speak Thai through textbooks, the Thai Department at Green Valley also includes tradition and culture in a way that helps students truly connect with Thailand, whether they were born here or just arrived.

“Students learn the [Thai] language while enjoying various activities. This means we support our students in learning Thai culture,” Ms Paktinan explains. “International students living in Thailand also need to learn about Thai culture to understand local traditions and apply them in their daily lives.”

Therefore, if you visit the school, you’ll see students from Year 1 to Year 13 joining school-wide events like Songkran and Loy Krathong, make flower trays for Wai Khru Day (a Thai ritual where students pay respects to teachers), and engage with Thailand through food, art, and real life context.

This integration builds a bridge between international education and Thai identity because at some point, anyone learning a foreign language learns that fluency is about being able to read a room, to navigate a market, to understand what isn’t said.

Kim Jiwon, a Year 11 student from Korea, told The Thaiger how the Thai Department at Green Valley helps him outside the classroom. “Learning Thai helps me communicate with Thai people both inside and outside of school,” he reflects.

And they’re doing it with teachers who are, by all accounts, experts and caretakers

Learning a language isn’t always easy, but at Green Valley, the teachers bring both structure and creativity into the classroom. This effort doesn’t go unnoticed. Students, both native Thai speakers and non-native speakers, say they feel genuinely supported.

“Everyone is incredibly supportive, and I find it so enjoyable here. The teachers help students who struggle with Thai. They find creative ways to make the subject fun and engaging,” a native Thai student in Year 6 says.

Another Year 6 student adds, “Since we live in Thailand, it is important to learn Thai to integrate smoothly. I think it’s fun here, and everyone is kind, and the food is good.”

Jiwon agrees, saying, “The teachers are very kind, and their teaching methods make learning easy, engaging, and enjoyable. If I had to describe St. Andrews Green Valley in three words, they would be fun, friendly, and knowledgeable.”

A school that feels like a second family

There’s a word in Thai, sabai, which loosely translates to comfort, ease, and peace of mind. It’s hard to define precisely, but easy to sense when it’s there. The parents at Green Valley talk about it without naming it directly. They praise this international school in Thailand for its personal touch.

Class sizes stay small, and teachers adapt to students. They know what your child is into, what they’re struggling with, and what lights them up.

“We want our children to be happy every day they come to school… This is not just a typical international course. The teachers carefully observe and analyse students’ progress to continuously improve their teaching methods, ensuring a better understanding of the lessons. Most importantly, every member of the staff is fully prepared to care for the students,” one parent shares.

Moreover, parents are involved in a way that feels natural and meaningful, so families know each other.

Another parent says, “All parents know each other and support one another in taking care of the children. When the school organises activities, we actively participate to help achieve its goals.”

The school setting helps, too. It’s easy to say ‘Green Valley’ and picture it metaphorically, but the valley and the green are real.

“As for St. Andrews Green Valley, its location is more unique than others. I believe that only a few international and Thai schools have such an exclusive setting,” one parent notes.

You feel it in the open-air walkways, in the cool morning air before the heat sets in. It’s in the sound of students laughing at recess, maybe with half-finished art projects under their arms.

An outstanding choice for globally-minded families in Thailand

Green Valley’s Thai Department, supported by the school’s curriculum, lush environment, and close-knit community, makes it easy to see why families are willing to make the leap.

One parent shared, “For parents, the quality of education is the top priority. So, why did we decide to send our children here? Because we saw the progress in our friends’ children who studied here. I have three children, and moving all of them to a new school was not an easy decision. However, after seeing the excellent development in our neighbours’ and friends’ children, it became clear that this was the right choice for our family.”

And if you ask the kids? The ones who know the canteen menu by heart and can tell you the difference between wai khruand wai phra? They’ll tell you it’s fun, it’s friendly, and that, yes, they actually want to come to school in the morning.

