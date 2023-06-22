Rare two-headed calf born in Thai village hailed as divine omen

PHOTO: Sanook

A two-headed calf, with four eyes, four ears, and four legs, has been born to a family in Don Raed village, Thailand. The unusual creature, initially discarded in the water, was later retrieved and revered as a divine omen, following an old man’s dream.

Yesterday, a reporter uncovered the astonishing story of a local family in the village of Non Sais, Don Raed. One day earlier, Sanguan Srigaew, 52 years old, became the owner of a peculiar calf born to a brown cow named Kathok. The calf had two heads, four ears, four eyes, and four legs, initially thought to be stillborn. The family disposed of the carcass in a nearby water reservoir and thought no more of the bizarre event.

That same day, an 83 year old village elder named Chan Dee Kambai dreamt of a man in a white suit telling him to buy lottery ticket number 59 in a forthcoming draw. The dream also instructed the man to retrieve the two-headed calf and bury it at their home. This was not Chan Dee Kambai’s first prophetic dream involving the calf; he had dreamt of a two-headed calf being born once before and had shared his dream with his grandchildren.

The village elder informed the family about his dream and urged them to retrieve the discarded calf from the water. Sanguan, the calf’s owner, took immediate action, rescuing the calf and placing it in a white cloth for burial. They held a funeral for the unusual creature at their home and prepared to build a shrine in its honour.

Follow us on :













Sanguan Srigaew, the calf’s owner, added that on the afternoon of June 19, his cow Kathok was about to give birth. He and some neighbours assisted in the delivery, but the calf’s head remained stuck inside the mother. At around 6pm, they sought help from a veterinarian, who was able to deliver the calf, revealing its unusual two-headed form.

Find out more about the stories of Thai lottery prediction and how Thai people assume lottery numbers HERE.