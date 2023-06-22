Thai rock singer Sek Loso weighs in on Num Kala’s infidelity admission amid marital drama

PHOTO: Facebook/Sek Loso & Num Kala

Following a public marital drama, Thai rock singer Sek Loso posted on his Facebook about the importance of supportive spouses, hinting at the ongoing conflict between prominent entertainer “Num Kala” and his estranged wife June. Num Kala recently admitted to having an affair during a live streaming session.

Num Kala confessed he had been in a relationship with another woman for the past two years when June and her lawyer took to the “Nong Sood” TV talk show to discuss the matter. June revealed that she had suspected her husband’s infidelity since December 2020 but lacked concrete evidence. The trip to Japan with the other woman was the final straw that led June to confront Num Kala and begin divorce proceedings.

During the TV show, Num Kala called in to accept full responsibility for his actions and announce his intent to end the extramarital relationship. However, he could not confirm whether June would agree to end their marriage. Afterwards, Sek Loso published a Facebook post defending the value of a supportive spouse, with the statement “No wife loves us as much as the one who has shared both joy and sorrow with us.”

Many speculated that Kan, Sek Loso’s wife, posted the message, but a response post confirmed that Sek Loso himself had written the statement, hoping that Num Kala might come across it. As the drama continues to unfold in the Thai entertainment industry, the focus remains on the relationships affected by this revelation and the potential consequences for those involved.