Trang pub denies assault allegations, blames intoxicated employee’s behaviour and files legal case

PHOTO: Khaosod

A popular pub in Trang province is refuting allegations that its security guards assaulted a 27 year old female staff member after she caused a scene. Instead, the pub claims they intervened when the intoxicated employee threw several bottles of beer on the floor. The venue has filed a legal case against the woman, who initially accused the pub of wrongdoing in a social media post.

Yesterday, reporters visited the pub and met the 43 year old manager and his 32 year old assistance manager. They recounted the incident that began when the woman, only five days into her employment, drank 12 shots of cocktail with customers and later disrupted their experience. Club authorities claim to have security footage as evidence of their actions. The manager and assistance manager mentioned that they initially offered to give her another chance to work and improve her attitude, but due to this incident, they must follow the standard legal procedures.

The woman caused further damage when she returned to the venue around 1am and began breaking things on stage. The manager informed the pub’s owner of the ongoing events and maintained that they intended to pursue the issue legally. Initially, the female employee had demonstrated good work ethic, diligence and impressive customer service, but her intoxicated behaviour led to a different outcome.

