Rare serow surprises tourists at Khao Yai National Park

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A rare sighting of a two year old male serow has delighted tourists at Khao Yai National Park. The friendly mammal, often elusive due to its habitat in steep mountainous regions, casually approached visitors at a campsite, allowing for close interactions and selfies.

Khao Yai National Park, located at the junction of Nakhon Nayok and Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima, has been experiencing chilly weather for several days, with temperatures dropping to 13 degrees Celsius in the mornings. The cool breeze has attracted numerous tourists seeking a refreshing getaway.

Near the Lonely Cliff in Pak Phli, Nakhon Nayok, a resort became the stage for a surprising encounter. A young serow, known for its shy nature, wandered into the camping area without fear.

Tourists eagerly captured videos and photos as the animal approached them, showing an unusual level of comfort around humans. It continued to graze and enjoy the surroundings, leaving visitors with a memorable experience.

The serow, also known as Khoram in Thailand, is a mammal within the Bovidae family, resembling goats and sheep. It typically resides on cliffs and steep mountains ranging from 800 to 1,500 metres above sea level in Thailand. The serow is compact with dark or grey fur, a prominent mane, and unique hooves that aid in climbing steep terrains, setting it apart from other hoofed animals.

Serows are mostly active during dawn and dusk, preferring to hide in dense forests or areas with thick vegetation during the day. Their preference for high-altitude habitats makes them a rare sight, difficult to observe and approach.

Furthermore, male and female serows are similar in size, with gender differences usually determined by their horns and behaviour, reported KhaoSod.

Currently, serows face threats from habitat loss, hunting, and the wildlife trade, leading to a decline in their population. They are classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and are protected under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019 in Thailand.