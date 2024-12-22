Foreign women begging in Pattaya raise concerns over enforcement

Foreign women begging in Pattaya raise concerns over enforcement
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Foreign women accompanied by young children were witnessed begging on the bustling streets of Pattaya, reigniting concerns about the city’s reputation and the effectiveness of law enforcement. These women, previously apprehended and deported for similar offences, were observed once again soliciting donations from passersby, highlighting a persistent issue that locals believe requires more stringent measures.

Yesterday, December 21, at 8.06pm, locals informed news reporters about the presence of several foreign women, accompanied by children aged between one and five years, begging in popular areas of Pattaya. These areas, frequented by tourists, include convenience stores, beer bars, and bustling marketplaces. The women, holding out plastic cups, were seen bowing to pedestrians in hopes of receiving contributions.

One woman, a Cambodian mother, shared her story with reporters. She explained that she had numerous children and faced significant financial hardships in Cambodia.

Despite being deported previously, she risked re-entering Thailand to beg, as it was a means to support her family. She disclosed her method of returning by van after waiting for some time, indicating a cycle of deportation and return.

“I have many children and it’s hard to survive back home, so I come here to beg even though I was deported before,” she admitted.

Another woman, however, was more reticent to share details. Claiming it was her first time begging, she expressed ignorance of the potential consequences of police. She did acknowledge the ease of earning money from tourists’ generosity, suggesting that the financial incentives of begging outweigh the risks involved, reported The Pattaya News.

*“I didn’t know what would happen if I got caught, it’s just easier money,”* the woman confessed.

This situation has sparked discussions among locals who worry that such scenes are damaging Pattaya’s status as a premier tourist destination. There is a growing call for police to implement stricter enforcement to prevent repeat offences and safeguard the city’s image.

Crime News

