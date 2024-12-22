Where to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui 2024

Image via Hyatt Regency Samui (modified)

How do you imagine Christmas in Koh Samui? Tropical breezes, turquoise waters, and an ocean view that makes even the best snow globes jealous? You’re absolutely right.

But don’t think for a second you’ll have to sacrifice the festive cheer. Twinkling fairy lights, grand feasts, and all the holiday magic you’d expect back home are right here, too, just swapped out for palm trees and a dash of island glamour. And below, we’ve put together a list of Koh Samui restaurants serving up holiday spirit like nowhere else.

InterContinental Koh Samui Resort

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 6pm to 10pm (Christmas Eve) / Wednesday, December 25, from 12pm to 4pm (Christmas Day) / Sunday to Tuesday, December 15 to 31, from 2pm to 5pm (Afternoon Tea)

Location: InterContinental Koh Samui Resort, 295 Moo 3 Taling Ngam Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Price:

Christmas Eve: 4,100++ baht per adult / 1,800++ baht per child (6 yo 12 years)

Christmas Brunch: 3,800++ baht per adult / 1,500++ baht per child (6 to 12 years)

Afternoon Tea: 1,500++ baht for 2 persons

Afternoon tea, Christmas dinner, and Christmas brunch, InterContinental Koh Samui Resort has thought of everything to make your celebrations truly magical this year.

From December 15 to December 31, the Festive Afternoon Tea at Azure Lounge is the perfect way to embrace the holiday spirit with your loved one. There’ll be delicious treats like lobster sandwiches, truffle scrambled egg brioche, and clotted cream scones, as well as gorgeous ocean views.

On Christmas Eve, gather your loved ones for the Incredible Christmas Eve Dinner at Amber Restaurant. It features all the classics like roasted turkey, Beef Wellington, Canadian lobster, and a Fine de Claire oyster platter. Add live music to the mix, and it’s guaranteed to be a night full of holiday cheer.

Christmas Day brings the Incredible Christmas Brunch at Flames Restaurant. With its beachfront setting, you’ll enjoy a spread of roasted meats, fresh seafood, artisanal cheeses, and decadent desserts. It’s perfect for a relaxed but elegant Christmas in Koh Samui.

Chi Samui

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 25, from 4pm

Location: Chi Samui, 16/4 Moo 4, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Price: 2,000 baht per person

Dancing barefoot under the stars at Koh Samui’s most exclusive beach club, Chi Samui, after a fabulous Christmas Day lunch. Sounds dreamy, right?

Well, get ready because the legendary house music DJ David Morales is bringing his magic to the island. With only 200 VIP tickets available, this will be an intimate and truly unique experience.

Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 6pm

Location: Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui, 84, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320



Price: 4,900 baht net per adult / 2,540 baht net per child (5 to 12 years) / free for children below the age of 5

Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui’s ‘Glitter by the Beach’ will have you celebrating Christmas right by the sea, surrounded by festive lights, with the waves gently rolling in the background.

The evening starts with a cocktail reception, where you can enjoy free-flow drinks, including wine, sparkling wine, beers, mocktails, cocktails, and more. Then, you can continue with the dinner buffet. They’ve prepared everything you’d want for a proper Christmas feast!

Synergy Samui

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 25, from 7pm (spectacular fire show at 9pm)

Location: Synergy Samui, 155 3 Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320

Price: 1,990 baht net per 2 persons

Synergy Samui is having their Christmas Dinner at LAGO Restaurant at LA VIDA Samui this year, and the menu is pure holiday indulgence.

Start with a shrimp cocktail, caprese salad, and pumpkin soup. Then, for the main event, enjoy grilled chicken breast with roasted potatoes and berry sauce. And for dessert? A perfectly creamy strawberry panna cotta. Pair it all with mulled wine or a Cape Codder for the ultimate festive vibe.

The night gets fiery, literally, at 9 pm, with a spectacular fire show that’s bound to leave you in awe. Oh, and Santa himself will make an appearance, so get ready for those festive snaps.

Getting there is easy, too. A free shuttle service will run between Synergy Samui and LA VIDA Samui all night.

Meliá Koh Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 7pm to 10pm

Location: Meliá Koh Samui, 4171, Tambon Bo Put, District, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320

Price: 3,990++ baht per person (food & soft drinks package / 5,990++ baht per person (free-flow drinks package)

The Christmas Eve Dinner at Meliá Koh Samui’s Thee Breeza Beach Restaurant & Bar sounds absolutely delicious. With a Western-inspired buffet and twinkling decorations, it’s basically the perfect holiday setting right by the beach.

In addition, they’ve lined up some live performances to keep the night magical. And guess who’s making an appearance? Yep, Santa Claus! He’s got gifts for the little ones, so it’s perfect if you’re celebrating with family.

Conrad Koh Samui

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 25, from 6pm to 10pm

Location: Conrad Koh Samui, 49 8-9 Village No. 4 Hillcrest Road Tambon Taling Ngam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Price: 3,900++ baht per adult / 2,450++ baht per child (6 to 12 years)

Christmas dinner, with the sand between your toes? What could be better than that? Conrad Koh Samui is doing a barefoot beach BBQ right on the Upper Beach, and it’s such a fun way to celebrate with family or friends.

They’ve prepared live music, stuff to keep the kids entertained, and even a fire show to make the night feel extra special. It’s laid back, festive, and all by the water. What’s not to love?

Hyatt Regency Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 6pm to 9.30pm (Christmas Eve, Chef’s Table) / Wednesday, December 25, from 12.30pm to 4pm (Christmas Day brunch)

Location: Hyatt Regency Samui, 99, North Chaweng, 11, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320

Price:

Chef’s Table: Sensory Delight by William Talbot: 3,800++ baht per person for food only / 1,900++ baht per child (5 to 12 years) for food only

Christmas Sensory Brunch: 2,690++ baht per adult for food only / 1,300++ per child (5 to 12 years) for food only

The Chef’s Table by Executive Chef William Talbot at Hyatt Regency’s The Regency Club Lawn offers an exceptional dining experience this Christmas Eve. His contemporary French cuisine, infused with the flavours of Samui, brings holiday delights to life.

The menu features Marennes Oléron oysters, tiger prawn tortellini, golden roasted turkey, and a Christmas log with a tropical twist.

The next day, how about starting Christmas Day with presents and then heading to Yangna Cuisine for their Christmas Sensory Brunch? They’re doing a seafood buffet with everything from Atlantic salmon Wellington to roasted Australian beef ribs.

The children will love the chef’s sweet wonderland with treats shaped like snowmen and reindeer. Additionally, Santa’s showing up on a kayak with gifts!

Kapuhala

Date & Time: Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25, from 7pm to 10pm

Location: Kapuhala Koh Samui, 104/86 Moo 3, Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84310

Price: 1,300++ baht per person

Looking for something unique this Christmas? Kapuhala is offering a chic, six-course, plant-based dining experience. Set in the middle of jungle hills, you’ll get to have beautiful ocean views as your backdrop.

The menu is all about fresh, local ingredients paired with classic Italian recipes. You’ll start with a refreshing Watermelon Tartar and end with a playful Cotton Candy Affogato. It’s Christmas dinner, but not as you know it.

Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 7pm to 10pm (Christmas Eve Dinner) / Wednesday, December 25, from 1pm to 4pm (Christmas Day Boxing Brunch) / Wednesday, December 25, from 6pm to 10pm (Christmas Turkey Dinner)

Location: Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa, 208/1 Moo 4, T. Maret, Lamai Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310

Price:

Jingle Tingle Christmas Eve Dinner: Start from 2,950++ baht per adult / 1,475++ per child

Christmas Day Boxing Brunch: Start from 1,850++ per adult / 925++ per child

Merry Christmas Turkey Dinner: 850++ baht per person

Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa has three Christmas specials up their sleeve this year to make the festive season magical.

Start your celebrations on Christmas Eve with the Jingle Tingle Dinner at the Renaissance Main Beach. From the sparkling atmosphere to a delicious festive menu, it’s the best way to embrace the holiday spirit while enjoying the gentle sound of the waves.

On Christmas Day, the resort turns up the energy with a Boxing Brunch. Held at the Main beach, this event combines mouthwatering dishes with great music and a lively atmosphere.

Later that evening, come together for the Merry Christmas Turkey Dinner at the Banana Leaf Restaurant. This traditional family-style feast brings all the classic festive flavours to the table.

Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 18 to 25, from 2pm to 4pm (Festive Picnic) / Tuesday, December 24, from 7pm (Christmas Eve Dinner)

Location: Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui, 65/10 Moo 5, Baan Tai Mae Nam, Surat Thani 84330

Price:

Festive Picnic: 3,800 baht net per couple / 800 baht net per child (6 to 12 years)

Christmas Eve Dinner: 4,200 baht net per adult / 2,100 baht net per child (6 to 12 years)

If you’re planning to spend Christmas in Koh Samui, Napasai, A Belmond Hotel has some wonderful ways to celebrate the season. They’ve created several unique experiences that capture the festive spirit perfectly.

First, you can book a Festive Picnic for a chill celebration. You’ll enjoy delicious homemade savoury bites paired with mulled wine, sangria, or sparkling rosé. This delightful feast can be set up in their secret garden, on the beach, or even in your villa.

For Christmas Eve, they’re hosting an incredible dinner at Lai Thai Restaurant. It’s a four-course menu created by their executive chef, and it’s all about seasonal flavours. They’ve even got live music from a saxophonist to set the mood!

