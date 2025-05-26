Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

Medical teams evacuate bedridden patients, offer support to flood victims in Chiang Rai

Ryan Turner27 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
63 1 minute read
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities
Public Health Ministry response team in Mae Sai | Photo via KhaoSod

The Public Health Ministry has deployed a medical operations team to assist four flood-affected communities in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai. A patient care centre has been established, with medications and medical supplies prepared, and bedridden patients are being evacuated to safer locations.

The minister highlighted the concern of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding the floods and relayed her directive for the Ministry of Public Health to urgently assist affected residents.

Coordination with local agencies is underway to provide medical and public health support, especially in the severely affected communities of Sailom Joy, Ko Sai, Mai Lung Khon, and Mueang Daeng.

District health officials and hospitals have been tasked with deploying teams to these areas to assess physical and mental health, distribute first-aid kits, and assist vulnerable groups. This includes the evacuation of seven bedridden patients to relatives’ homes temporarily, with close monitoring by village health volunteers.

In addition, the MCATT (Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team) has been instructed to visit homes, offering psychological support to alleviate stress among those affected. They are also distributing cleaning kits and advising on environmental management in shelters and homes, alongside self-care strategies during the flood.

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities | News by Thaiger
Flooding in Mae Sai | Photo via KhaoSod

Hospitals are evaluating the situation for patient care, establishing a care centre for bedridden and vulnerable individuals with an initial capacity of eight beds, expandable to twenty-four.

KhaoSod reported that the ministry has also set up a communication channel for reporting illnesses and a point for medication acquisition for those whose supplies have been depleted, lost, or damaged.

Meanwhile, a dedicated point for emergency and accident patients has been established, with medical supplies, equipment, and survival kits prepared to ensure comprehensive and timely aid for the residents.

Similarly, Phuket is preparing for the rainy season with a flood prevention plan. This announcement was made on May 16 by Chalermporn Piyanarongroj, Permanent Secretary of Phuket City Municipality, acting as Mayor, following the Meteorological Department’s declaration of the rainy season’s official start on May 15th.

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner27 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
63 1 minute read

