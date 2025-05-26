Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

A tragic accident occurred when a motorcyclist lost control while overtaking on a curve of an overpass, hitting the bridge’s rail and falling to his death. The incident took place yesterday, May 25, at 4.06pm at Highway 7 in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

The scene of the accident was attended by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ratphon Warana, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) of Highway Police Subdivision 1, Division 8, Highway Police Bureau, along with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Unit.

At the scene, a Honda motorcycle was found overturned on the overpass, with a long scrape mark indicating the loss of control. On the road below, the body of a 27 year old Myanmar man was discovered, lying on his back with severe head injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing the deceased riding his motorcycle at high speed on the overpass. He attempted to overtake a pickup truck but lost control, crashing into the bridge’s railing on a curve.

KhaoSod reported that the impact caused him to be thrown against a warning sign before falling to the ground below.

Emergency services transported the body to a hospital and initiated a legal investigation. The family will be able to claim the body for religious rites thereafter.

In a separate accident in Pattaya, a collision involving two motorcycles on April 22 left both riders injured, reportedly caused by a bug. The accident occurred around 9pm on the Huay Kai Nao – Ban Dan Phajon Road in the Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict.

Emergency services from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya City Rescue Centre responded to the scene. They found a blue Honda on the road, its 45 year old rider conscious but with a wrist injury.

Nearby, another 43 year old rider was found with a lower right leg injury and suspected rib damage. Both individuals received on-site medical attention before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.