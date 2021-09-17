Connect with us

Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening

FILE PHOTO: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says we must proceed with the reopening.

It’s been nearly an hour since The Thaiger has published an article on the potential/definite/impossible reopening of Thailand and it’s various provinces, so it’s time for an update. The Public Health Ministry has responded to criticism that the reopening of Bangkok and 4 other provinces on October 1 is premature and ill-advised.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul responded to charges from academics that the risks and methods for reopening have not been properly assessed. He says that, in cooperation with the Department of Medical Affairs and the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Public Health has been conducting Emergency Operation Centre meetings on a daily basis to observe and analyse the current situation.

Anutin points to a win where Thailand’s daily new Covid-19 infections have finally fallen below 15,000 in the past few days, down from a high of nearly 25,000 last month. He urged people not to be worried that the Covid-19 number are still unreasonably high, reminding that the majority of new infections are very mild or asymptomatic, and infection numbers are trending downward.

The Health Minister concedes that, from a medical perspective, it may be too early and inappropriate to push forward with reopening the country, as Covid-19 is increasing in many areas and still problematic even in places where infections are decreasing.

But Anutin insists that we must look at both sides of the debate and consider not just the medical aspect and lives at risk, but also the economic and financial aspect of the continued closures and restrictions. From a business perspective, he says it is essential to reopen and push back towards a somewhat normal life in order to move the ailing and stalled economy forward again finally.

SOURCE: National News Bureau Of Thailand

