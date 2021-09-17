Friday Covid Update: 14,555 new cases; provincial totals

171 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, 15,124 people infected with Covid-19 have died. 15,030 of those deaths were during the country’s latest and most severe wave of virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, 14,555 new cases and 13,691 recoveries. Thailand now has 129,421 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,448,792 confirmed Covid-19 infections. The latest wave has accounted for 1,419,929 of those cases.

Vaccine update…

43.3 million doses of the Covid-19 have been administered through the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign since February 28. Around 37% to 38% of residents in Bangkok have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The capital needs to hit the target of 70% of residents fully vaccinated in order to reopen to travellers from overseas.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

