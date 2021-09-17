Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 14,555 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

171 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, 15,124 people infected with Covid-19 have died. 15,030 of those deaths were during the country’s latest and most severe wave of virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, 14,555 new cases and 13,691 recoveries. Thailand now has 129,421 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,448,792 confirmed Covid-19 infections. The latest wave has accounted for 1,419,929 of those cases.

Vaccine update…

43.3 million doses of the Covid-19 have been administered through the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign since February 28. Around 37% to 38% of residents in Bangkok have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The capital needs to hit the target of 70% of residents fully vaccinated in order to reopen to travellers from overseas.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Friday Covid Update: 14,555 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Thommo
2021-09-17 15:24
5 hours ago, Griff1315 said: I think its generally excepted that testing numbers having always being low have fallen even lower. It was the cheapest and quickest way to show a reduction in covid cases. I tend to agree but…
image
Americanbob
2021-09-17 15:29
Hey, look at this guys, there's some keys on the right side of the keyboard with numerical symbols on them... if you depress them, strings of characters like this come out: 7756478493 39383873 3 93939 33 28273448484849 0405095959 001 44847575…
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 15:33
3 minutes ago, Americanbob said: Hey, look at this guys, there's some keys on the right side of the keyboard with numerical symbols on them... if you depress them, strings of characters like this come out: 7756478493 39383873 3 93939…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-17 16:31
7 hours ago, Thaiger said: 790 were found in correctional facilities. Now be concerned …. I had to double check the date …. A prison in Muang district is being converted into a field hospital after 1,195 of the inmates…
image
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-09-17 18:49
The resident doomers are disappointed the easing of restrictions did not bring Armageddon, did not even cause any kind of rise in the number of cases or deaths. Epidemic is gonna epidemic until the wave exhausts itself. These lockdown measures…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending