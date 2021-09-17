Connect with us

Thailand

No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

While there have been numerous reports on the proposed October 1 reopening date for 5 provinces, many quoting the tourism minister, a spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says nothing has been approved. No date on the potential reopening was announced.

Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says the current measures for a 14-day quarantine in the 5 provinces in question still remain for the international arrivals. Phuket and Koh Samui are the only areas that have waived the mandatory 14-day quarantine for vaccinated travellers entering Thailand from overseas. The two islands reopened under “sandbox” pilot programmes in July.

The provinces said to be preparing to reopen still need to go through multiple evaluations by the government before allowing quarantine-free travel, Natapanu says. The spokesperson added that there will be a general CCSA meeting on the coming weeks to discuss “sandbox” schemes with the possibility of including Bangkok and 4 other provinces in the future. The meetings are usually chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Snotkop
2021-09-17 17:01
I just want to visit Thailand and not quarantine...and why must we do 3 test and pay for it.....Thailand should give it free...ive been vaccinated...
image
JohninDubin
2021-09-17 17:27
8 minutes ago, Snotkop said: I just want to visit Thailand and not quarantine...and why must we do 3 test and pay for it.....Thailand should give it free...ive been vaccinated... I've just recently returned from Colombia. I have the EU…
image
Wanderer
2021-09-17 17:35
As soon as I see "why" and "they should" I move along.
image
Poolie
2021-09-17 17:54
17 minutes ago, Wanderer said: As soon as I see "why" and "they should" I move along. As in 'What they should do.........?' I concur mate' I'm off like a shot.
image
Jayce
2021-09-17 18:03
2 hours ago, Americanbob said: Well that sucks, I've been swimming for weeks and am already over halfway there. ;( You must have one hell of a phone then to be able to post this 😁
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today
Hua Hin3 hours ago

Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry
World4 hours ago

Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

The Last Dance feat. Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 17
Thailand4 hours ago

No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Thailand5 hours ago

Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,555 new cases; provincial totals
Crime5 hours ago

Torture and forced disappearances bills pass House vote 368-0
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Pattaya6 hours ago

Thai-Russian 4 year old girl drowns in Pattaya home pool
Phuket7 hours ago

New centre proposed to provide ATKs cheap at Phuket entrance
Thailand7 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | Covid Free setting, Pattaya bars might not open | September 17 |
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Daily Covid Update | Thursday, September 17 |
World7 hours ago

Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
Thailand8 hours ago

The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending