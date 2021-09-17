No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA

While there have been numerous reports on the proposed October 1 reopening date for 5 provinces, many quoting the tourism minister, a spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says nothing has been approved. No date on the potential reopening was announced.

Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says the current measures for a 14-day quarantine in the 5 provinces in question still remain for the international arrivals. Phuket and Koh Samui are the only areas that have waived the mandatory 14-day quarantine for vaccinated travellers entering Thailand from overseas. The two islands reopened under “sandbox” pilot programmes in July.

The provinces said to be preparing to reopen still need to go through multiple evaluations by the government before allowing quarantine-free travel, Natapanu says. The spokesperson added that there will be a general CCSA meeting on the coming weeks to discuss “sandbox” schemes with the possibility of including Bangkok and 4 other provinces in the future. The meetings are usually chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

