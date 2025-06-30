Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station

No injuries reported as startled officers assess unexpected crash

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
88 1 minute read
Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 36 year old man driving a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck accidentally accelerated instead of braking, leading to a collision with the entrance of the Yannawa Police Station in Silom, Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

This incident occurred around 11pm yesterday, June 29. The driver, identified as Apichai, revealed during questioning that as he was turning right onto Surasak Road beside the police station, he mistakenly pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to crash into the station’s gate. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but government property sustained damage.

The investigation revealed that the accident resulted from the driver intending to brake but inadvertently pressing the accelerator pedal.

Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Following this, a traffic police officer conducted a breath alcohol test on Apichai, which showed a reading of 0 milligrams percent, indicating no alcohol influence, reported KhaoSod.

Consequently, Apichai was charged with reckless driving leading to damage to government property. A fine of 2,000 baht (US$60) was imposed on him as part of the traffic violation settlement.

หนุ่มวัย36 ขับกระบะจะเหยียบเบรก เผลอเหยียบคันเร่ง รถพุ่งขึ้นโรงพัก ชนประตูสน.พังยับ เผยนาทีเกิดเหตุ ก่อนโดนตำรวจแจ้งข้อกล่าวหา

In similar news, a simple attempt to reposition a car turned into a startling accident when a driver mistakenly hit the accelerator, sending the vehicle crashing into an office building. Although shaken, the driver, with over 30 years of accident-free experience, escaped unharmed.

The incident, recorded by CCTV on March 10, occurred at a commercial building in Mueang district, Khon Kaen. The footage shows a green sedan suddenly surging forward, shattering the glass entrance and coming to a halt inside the office.

A business owner working at his desk narrowly avoided injury by leaping out of the vehicle’s path. The driver, identified as 65 year old Thanakorn, said he had been asked to move the car, which was obstructing a black van.

While adjusting the sedan’s position, he applied light pressure to the accelerator, but the car unexpectedly lurched forward and crashed through the front of the building.

Latest Thailand News
Fire at Saraburi paper factory claims 6 lives and leaves over 10 missing Thailand News

Fire at Saraburi paper factory claims 6 lives and leaves over 10 missing

21 seconds ago
Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality Thailand News

Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality

24 minutes ago
District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai Thailand News

District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai

43 minutes ago
Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer Thailand News

Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer

58 minutes ago
Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery Pattaya News

Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery

1 hour ago
Desperate Thai mother pleads for son&#8217;s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother pleads for son’s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba

2 hours ago
Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall Thailand News

Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall

2 hours ago
Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya Pattaya News

Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review Thailand News

Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review

3 hours ago
Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants Thai Law News

Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants

3 hours ago
Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here! Things To Do

Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here!

4 hours ago
Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks Northern Thailand News

Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks

4 hours ago
Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package Thailand News

Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package

4 hours ago
Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest Phuket News

Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

4 hours ago
Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker Pattaya News

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

5 hours ago
Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Karon Beach Phuket News

Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach

5 hours ago
Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links Thailand News

Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links

6 hours ago
Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition Phuket News

Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition

6 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani Thailand News

E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani

6 hours ago
Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children Pattaya News

Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children

6 hours ago
Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing Thailand News

Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing

6 hours ago
Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service Pattaya News

Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service

7 hours ago
Man detained after brother&#8217;s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection Bangkok News

Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
88 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x