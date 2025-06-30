Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station

A 36 year old man driving a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck accidentally accelerated instead of braking, leading to a collision with the entrance of the Yannawa Police Station in Silom, Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

This incident occurred around 11pm yesterday, June 29. The driver, identified as Apichai, revealed during questioning that as he was turning right onto Surasak Road beside the police station, he mistakenly pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to crash into the station’s gate. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but government property sustained damage.

The investigation revealed that the accident resulted from the driver intending to brake but inadvertently pressing the accelerator pedal.

Following this, a traffic police officer conducted a breath alcohol test on Apichai, which showed a reading of 0 milligrams percent, indicating no alcohol influence, reported KhaoSod.

Consequently, Apichai was charged with reckless driving leading to damage to government property. A fine of 2,000 baht (US$60) was imposed on him as part of the traffic violation settlement.

In similar news, a simple attempt to reposition a car turned into a startling accident when a driver mistakenly hit the accelerator, sending the vehicle crashing into an office building. Although shaken, the driver, with over 30 years of accident-free experience, escaped unharmed.

The incident, recorded by CCTV on March 10, occurred at a commercial building in Mueang district, Khon Kaen. The footage shows a green sedan suddenly surging forward, shattering the glass entrance and coming to a halt inside the office.

A business owner working at his desk narrowly avoided injury by leaping out of the vehicle’s path. The driver, identified as 65 year old Thanakorn, said he had been asked to move the car, which was obstructing a black van.

While adjusting the sedan’s position, he applied light pressure to the accelerator, but the car unexpectedly lurched forward and crashed through the front of the building.