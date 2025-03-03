Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

Bueng Kum District Police in Bangkok have been called to untangle a Thai woman’s claims that she has been sexually assaulted by gang of invisible men over the past two years.

The tale blends the supernatural with reality, as the alleged 52 year old Thai victim, Ning, alleges a harrowing two-year rape ordeal at the hands of an invisible gang.

A team led by Kan Jom Phalang, accompanied by Thanakrit Jitareerat, an advisor to the Minister of Public Health, yesterday, March 2, ventured to a small house in Soi Nawamin 42.

They were there to address the extraordinary claims of Ning, who believes she was gang-raped by ten men wielding mystical powers powerful enough to hypnotize and torment her.

The saga began when Police Lieutenant Songwonsak Chiamsongwonwong, Deputy Inspector of Investigation, reported that Ning first contacted the police in May, 2023.

She claimed to be the victim of daily assaults by a group of mystical coworkers. Yet, examinations at Police General Hospital shed doubt, no physical evidence of assault emerged, and stains found weren’t biological. Despite being informed, Ning remained dissatisfied and undeterred.

Bangkok police probe woman's sexual assault by invisible men | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

The bewildering narrative continued as Ning persistently approached the Bueng Kum Police Station, filing over ten complaints, each describing the same extraordinary scenario.

She alleged her colleagues possessed supernatural abilities, using these to repeatedly assault her unseen by conventional eyes. According to Ning, only Kan Jom Phalang could perceive and confront these phantom assailants.

Ning’s vivid descriptions painted a haunting picture of life under siege.

“Peng and Kwang,” she claimed, “live with me but cannot be seen because I lack the power to see them.”

However, she insists the destruction of objects and eerie noises around the house bear witness to their presence.

Every effort to capture photographic evidence wars with their supposed spiritual abilities, erasing traces each time she tries documenting their existence.

Bangkok police probe woman's sexual assault by invisible men | News by Thaiger
Picture of Thai police with social media influencer Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet (second left) courtesy of Amarin TV

Police, while empathetic, struggled with the implausibility. After urging Ning to undergo psychological evaluation in October 2023, results indicated she was battling schizophrenia, requiring urgent treatment.

Despite recommendations, she resisted, maintaining her beliefs and countless attempts to procure non-existent surveillance footage from her neighbourhood.

Officials realize the profound challenge: balancing empathy with action. Kan Jom Phalang expressed compassion for Ning.

“After speaking with her, it is clear she needs help. We coordinated with Thanakrit and Doctor Pla to offer support.”

Thanakrit acknowledged the broader implications.

“This is another example of psychiatric patients needing our attention. We must offer help amid the stress she’s experiencing.”

Mental disorder

Explaining the decision to hospitalise Ning after confirming a mental disorder, he warned, “If untreated, we face potential incidents.”

Inside Ning’s residence, officers discovered a troubling setup. Sacred objects, burning candles, and stacked paper boxes posed significant fire risks, heightening the urgency for intervention.

Police hesitated to use their powers without consent, constrained by Ning’s ability to present normally at times.

Doctor Pla revealed that, although the visit found nothing overtly strange added that it was essential to explore potential causes, including drug use or dietary influences.

He lamented denial and emphasised the importance of tackling mental health openly.

“It’s not shameful; treatment is critical.”

Mental Health Act

In an unusual move, Thanakrit informed Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, suggesting the Mental Health Act be used to address cases where traditional engagement fails. A lack of prior treatment history complicated matters, but eventuall,. Ning’s hospitalisation marked a significant step towards comprehensive intervention.

While the police act cautiously, both supporters and sceptics weigh in. To some, Ning’s account, though fantastical, underscores the crucial need to take such cries for help seriously.

Beyond dissecting extraordinary claims lies a broader call to confront mental health stigma, urging society to embrace understanding over judgment, fostering an environment where seeking help stands as a shared priority, rather than a source of shame.

