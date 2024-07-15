Party pooper: Drunk Thai man poops pants as cops make arrest

Photo via Channel 8

A drunk Thai man poops pants during an arrest after he sneaked into the home of a Thai woman in the Isaan province of Udon Thani and stripped naked. Police officer’s hands were reportedly soiled with the suspect’s poop.

Officers from the Nonghan Police Station rushed to the incident scene, a house in the Nonghan district, after receiving a trespassing report. Officers encountered the homeowner, 54 year old Suntree, a group of locals, and the suspect, 54 year old Mai, whose arms and legs were tied.

Suntree explained that she usually lived with her husband and their child but both were away for work on the day of the incident. She was having dinner alone when she heard her pet dog barking aggressively. Upon checking the security camera, she saw Mai climbing over the fence into her property.

Suntree watched in shock as Mai began to undress on the security camera footage and screamed for help, causing Mai to hide in a storage room. Her neighbours and the community head soon arrived and apprehended Mai. Despite attempting to flee twice, the locals managed to catch him and tie him up with a rope while waiting for the police to arrive.

Suntree added that she recognised Mai once she saw his face. He had worked with a construction team that built her home seven years ago, in 2017. During that time, Mai had never exhibited any inappropriate behaviour or spoken to her improperly.

When the police arrived, they asked Mai to dress but he refused and pretended to be unconscious. Officers had to dress him before taking him to the police station. Upon questioning, Mai admitted that he had consumed a bottle of alcohol with a friend before coming to the victim’s house. He claimed that he acted out of drunkenness. He did not know why he entered the victim’s home and why he undressed.

While escorting Mai to the police pickup, one police officer found his hand dirty with faeces. The officer later found out that Mai shat himself. Police rushed to wash their hands in the victim’s home before taking Mai to the police station.

Mai was charged under Section 365 of the Criminal Law: trespassing at night. The penalty is imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.