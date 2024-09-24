Drunk Belgian man dances naked and defecates in police station

Photo via Channel 3

A Belgian man faces deportation after dancing naked and defecating during his detention at a police station in Nonthaburi near Bangkok in the early hours of this morning.

Officers from Pak Kret Police Station were notified by a security guard at around 5am today, September 24, that a foreign man was walking along the expressway, raising concerns for both the foreigner’s safety and that of motorists. Police then rushed to the scene to investigate.

The security guard informed the police that the Belgian had gone to an entertainment venue in Bangkok with his friends and booked a Grab car to return to his accommodation. However, he was drunk and asked to get out of the car midway on the expressway.

According to the police, the foreigner was later identified as a 23 year old Belgian national named Van. Officers took him to the police station to rest until he sobered up. Van fell asleep for an hour and then woke up to poop on the floor of the police station.

Police asked the Belgian to clean himself in the bathroom but he refused. He ran to the back of the police station and entered through the back door. He then stripped down to his underwear and began dancing.

In a picture shared by Channel 3, Van was seen holding a piece of silver metallic paper and teasing police officers through a glass door. The media reported that Van eventually became exhausted and fell asleep on the ground.

Police allowed him to sleep there until 8am and put clothes on him. Shortly after that, Van seized the opportunity, while officers were preoccupied, to leave the police station. He crossed the road to a nearby school, prompting the police to pursue and bring him back into custody.

Police plan to contact the Immigration Bureau to deport Van and transfer him back to his home country.

