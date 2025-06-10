Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

Officials fight back as viral post threatens Thailand’s reputation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
356 2 minutes read
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video
Photo via Facebook/ Samutprakan WeekNews

Thai immigration police filed a complaint against a Chinese man who accused them of corruption in a viral video recorded at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The Chinese national, whose identity remains under investigation, recently shared a video on his TikTok account, filmed at Suvarnabhumi Airport. At the start of the video, he introduced the content by stating, “I will show you all how to enter Thailand. Officials are very strict nowadays!”

The video showed the man passing through the immigration counter before proceeding to the baggage claim area. He mentioned being unable to locate his luggage, but claimed it was not a problem in Thailand because he could pay officials for assistance. He reportedly said in Chinese…

“You only need to have money, and these guys will help you find anything you want. That’s it, Thailand. The only problem is the language barrier.”

Related Articles

While in a car, the man added…

“They (immigration police) stalled for time and seized my passport. I thought they would deport me, but no.”

He concluded the video with a message in Chinese stating…

“To work in Thailand without a visa, you need to have a close relationship with immigration officials first.”

Chinese man wanted for spreading corruption accusation against Thai police
Photo via TikTok/ @fakthailand2003

Several parts of the video showed a Thai immigration officer, prompting concerns and accusations of corruption.

Thai netizens fluent in Chinese translated the man’s remarks and shared them on Thai social media, leading to criticism of the immigration police.

The Director of Arrival Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Naowarat Chalermsri, and the officer featured in the video, Eknarin Chantamartphatsakun, later addressed the situation and denied any allegations of corruption.

Chinese man accuses Thai police of corruption in TikTok video
Photo via TikTok/ @fakthailand2003

Eknarin explained that the Chinese man requested assistance in filling out the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) form, claiming he did not understand how to use the system. Eknarin said he helped the foreigner and guided him to the passport control area because the man stated he was in a hurry.

He emphasised that the Chinese man queued for immigration clearance like all other passengers and that no special privileges were granted. Eknarin then resumed assisting other foreign travellers.

He added that he helped the man in good faith and did not expect to be covertly filmed and misrepresented in a video with distorted information.

Thai police accused of corruption
The accused immigration police officer complained. | Photo via Facebook/ Samutprakan WeekNews

The Commander of Immigration Division 2, Cherngron Rimphadee, noted that immigration officers had denied entry to 8,193 foreign nationals between January and May. He explained that such strict enforcement led some foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals, to establish agencies offering facilitation services for travel to Thailand.

Cherngron suggested that the man in the video may be part of such an agency and was attempting to advertise their services through the misleading content.

Eknarin filed a formal complaint on behalf of the Immigration Bureau against the Chinese man at Suvarnabhumi Police Station. Police are now working to locate the man for potential legal action.

@fakthailand2003

♬ 抒情 伤感 煽情 – Lance

Latest Thailand News
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

5 minutes ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

9 minutes ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

18 minutes ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

26 minutes ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

37 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

46 minutes ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

54 minutes ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

1 hour ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

1 hour ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

1 hour ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

2 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

2 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

2 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

2 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

3 hours ago
Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri Crime News

Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with &#8216;Friend Power Pack&#8217; Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

3 hours ago
Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident Crime News

Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map Phuket News

Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map

3 hours ago
Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway Pattaya News

Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway

4 hours ago
Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting Thailand News

Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
356 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for drugging and raping men to create porn videos

Thai man arrested for drugging and raping men to create porn videos

5 hours ago
Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond

Thai man beats wife to death with pestle and dumps her in pond

6 hours ago
Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running

Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x