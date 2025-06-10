Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

Thai immigration police filed a complaint against a Chinese man who accused them of corruption in a viral video recorded at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The Chinese national, whose identity remains under investigation, recently shared a video on his TikTok account, filmed at Suvarnabhumi Airport. At the start of the video, he introduced the content by stating, “I will show you all how to enter Thailand. Officials are very strict nowadays!”

The video showed the man passing through the immigration counter before proceeding to the baggage claim area. He mentioned being unable to locate his luggage, but claimed it was not a problem in Thailand because he could pay officials for assistance. He reportedly said in Chinese…

“You only need to have money, and these guys will help you find anything you want. That’s it, Thailand. The only problem is the language barrier.”

While in a car, the man added…

“They (immigration police) stalled for time and seized my passport. I thought they would deport me, but no.”

He concluded the video with a message in Chinese stating…

“To work in Thailand without a visa, you need to have a close relationship with immigration officials first.”

Several parts of the video showed a Thai immigration officer, prompting concerns and accusations of corruption.

Thai netizens fluent in Chinese translated the man’s remarks and shared them on Thai social media, leading to criticism of the immigration police.

The Director of Arrival Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Naowarat Chalermsri, and the officer featured in the video, Eknarin Chantamartphatsakun, later addressed the situation and denied any allegations of corruption.

Eknarin explained that the Chinese man requested assistance in filling out the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) form, claiming he did not understand how to use the system. Eknarin said he helped the foreigner and guided him to the passport control area because the man stated he was in a hurry.

He emphasised that the Chinese man queued for immigration clearance like all other passengers and that no special privileges were granted. Eknarin then resumed assisting other foreign travellers.

He added that he helped the man in good faith and did not expect to be covertly filmed and misrepresented in a video with distorted information.

The Commander of Immigration Division 2, Cherngron Rimphadee, noted that immigration officers had denied entry to 8,193 foreign nationals between January and May. He explained that such strict enforcement led some foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals, to establish agencies offering facilitation services for travel to Thailand.

Cherngron suggested that the man in the video may be part of such an agency and was attempting to advertise their services through the misleading content.

Eknarin filed a formal complaint on behalf of the Immigration Bureau against the Chinese man at Suvarnabhumi Police Station. Police are now working to locate the man for potential legal action.