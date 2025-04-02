Drunk caught sexually assaulting Bangkok quake victim’s relative

Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

A Thai social media influencer condemned a drunk Thai man for sexually assaulting a relative of an earthquake victim at a shelter in Bangkok today.

Following the effects of the earthquake in Myanmar on an under-construction building in the Chatuchak area of Bangkok, 15 construction workers at the site were killed, and at least 72 remain missing.

The victims’ relatives gathered outside the collapsed building to monitor the rescue mission carried out by officials. Some had travelled from other provinces and could not afford accommodation or necessities.

This prompted influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet to seek cooperation from JJ Mall, near Chatuchak Weekend Market, to set up a temporary shelter for the victims’ relatives. He provided air-conditioned tents equipped with beds and essential supplies for the victims’ families.

Unexpectedly, a drunk Thai man, whose name was not revealed in the report, took advantage of the chaos and sexually assaulted a relative of one of the victims inside the shelter.

Gun Guntouch shelter for earthquake
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

Gun took to his official Facebook page at around midnight today, April 2, to share details of the incident. In the post, he included a photo of himself expressing anger towards the suspect. In part of the caption, Gun wrote:

“My shelter doesn’t welcome this kind of person. He is a drunk and disgusting homeless man who sneaked into my shelter and sexually assaulted a victim’s relative. He also attempted to hurt one of my team members, so I had to come and chase him away myself.”

Sexually assaulting earthquake victim's relative
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

Gun added that his team and other witnesses had attacked the drunk suspect before his arrival. He warned others not to repeat such acts at his shelter if they did not want to face the same consequences as the suspect.

Gun did not reveal whether he reported the incident to the police. If the man was handed over to the police, he would face between four and 20 years in prison and a fine ranging from 80,000 to 400,000 baht, according to Section 276 of the Criminal Law.

Sexual assault earthquake shelter
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

Regarding the collapsed building, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has taken responsibility for investigating alleged corruption involving the building’s construction contractor, China Railway Number 10 (CREC No.10). The search for survivors in the damaged building continues with the assistance of K-9 dogs.

