Pregnant woman dies in tragic Ayutthaya motorcycle accident

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic road accident occurred yesterday in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province when a pregnant woman died after her motorcycle collided with another motorcycle.

The victim, 28 year old Watcharaporn Meesang, was three months pregnant with her first child with her partner of ten years, 27 year old Witthun Thakhamson.

At 4pm, yesterday, April 1, Police Lieutenant Thawon Saengsai of the Bang Pa-In district Police Station received a report of the accident on Rojana Road, near a Bangchak petrol station in Sam Ruean subdistrict. Upon arrival, they found a damaged blue Honda MSX motorcycle with registration number 1กฝ 4778 from Ubon Ratchathani and the body of Watcharaporn nearby.

She had sustained severe facial injuries and was wearing a T-shirt and shorts. Inside her bag, police found medication and a medical certificate for a recent hospital visit.

Nearby, a black Honda PCX motorcycle with registration number 1กล 7488 from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya was found overturned with extensive front damage. The rider, 18 year old Ramanya Cherdchoopun, sustained serious injuries and was given initial first aid before being taken to a hospital.

Witthun, the victim’s husband, arrived at the scene and was visibly distraught upon seeing his wife’s body. He explained that he initially believed she was at work and was unaware she had gone to see a doctor.

They had been in a relationship for a decade, and this was their first child. He noted that Watcharaporn likely stopped work to visit the doctor and collect a medical certificate.

He had not yet informed her of his plan to take April 9 off to surprise her for her birthday, adding to his grief over the unexpected tragedy, reported KhaoSod.

The police‘s preliminary investigation suggests that Watcharaporn was attempting a U-turn when the collision occurred with the oncoming motorcycle. Further investigation will involve interviewing the injured rider and any witnesses to ascertain more details and proceed with legal measures.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

