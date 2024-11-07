Police sergeant dies after driving in wrong direction in Prachinburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a police sergeant who was driving against traffic and collided head-on with a 10-wheeler lorry. The incident occurred yesterday, November 6, on a road in Prachinburi province, Central Thailand, leaving the sergeant dead at the scene.

The accident took place at 7.50pm when police were alerted to a collision involving a white Isuzu pickup truck and a white 10-wheeler lorry on Road 359 in Wang Tha Chang, Kabin Buri district.

The pickup truck, driven by Thongnak Duangphrom, a police sergeant from Khao Singto Police Station in Sa Kaeo province, was heading towards Sa Kaeo against the flow of traffic. The 10-wheeler, on its way from Sa Kaeo to Bang Pu in Samut Prakan province, could not avoid the collision.

Thongnak was travelling alone when his pickup was crushed by the steering wheel due to the impact, resulting in his death. Rescue workers from the Kabin Buri branch of the Sajja Buddhadham Foundation reported the fatal crash, which left the truck severely damaged.

The lorry driver, Pipit Nasue, recounted the incident.

“While driving normally on the road, I saw a vehicle coming towards me in the wrong direction. I realised there was no way to avoid the collision as there were vehicles closely following mine. The crash happened in a split second.”

Police are investigating the circumstances that led Thongnak to drive against the traffic, which resulted in this fatal accident.

The section of the road where the accident occurred is known for heavy traffic, with vehicles frequently travelling between the provinces of Sa Kaeo and Samut Prakan. This road is a crucial link for transport and logistics, making adherence to traffic laws even more essential for ensuring the safety of all road users.

Local police may consider implementing additional safety measures or increasing traffic monitoring to prevent future incidents on this busy stretch, reported KhaoSod.

