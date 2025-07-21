Five rescued from drifting boat off Phuket amid severe weather

Five people were successfully rescued after a longtail fishing boat experienced engine failure and drifted off the coast of Phuket in challenging sea conditions yesterday, July 20. At the time of the incident, none of the passengers were equipped with life jackets.

The rescue operation commenced following a distress call received at 4pm by the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3). A woman, identified as Nu, reported the breakdown of the fishing boat at sea. The vessel was located north of Koh Maithon, approximately 6.1 nautical miles southeast of the Third Naval Area pier at Cape Panwa.

Patrol boat T.272 was promptly dispatched to assist, as strong waves presented a significant threat to the boat‘s occupants, who lacked life-saving equipment. Concurrently, the Phuket Marine Office was notified of a longtail boat, which had set out to fish near Koh Maithon, that had lost its anchor and was drifting in worsening sea conditions. The boat eventually moved towards Koh Dok Mai.

Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit sent patrol boat 601 to the location. Officers discovered one helmsman and four passengers aboard the compromised vessel.

All five were rescued safely. Four passengers were brought ashore at Coco Pier, while the boat’s captain remained with the vessel as it was towed to safety.

This rescue occurred amidst an ongoing weather warning. Officials advised all small boats to refrain from venturing into open waters through July 21 due to the risk of strong winds and high waves.

They urged boat operators to adhere to official forecasts and safety advisories, ensuring that all vessels are properly equipped with life-saving equipment, reported The Phuket News.

For maritime emergencies or assistance, Thai MECC 3 can be contacted 24 hours a day via their hotline 1465.

In similar news, a boat overturned in Surat Thani’s Rajjaprabha Dam, also known as Cheow Lan Dam, resulting in the death of a Thai tour guide

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
